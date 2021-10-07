‘Round 6’: Check out fun facts about the series that could become the most watched on Netflix | Television



Rio – When it comes to series, there is nothing else to talk about. The current production is the South Korean “Round 6”, created by Hwang Dong-Hyuk, which has been available on Netflix since the 17th of September this year. With nine chapters, each about an hour long, the series brings lots of action and adrenaline scenes, but it also has deep and well-built characters, which bring identification with the viewer.

The cast of “Round 6” includes the likes of Jung-jae Lee, Park Hae-Soo, HoYeon Jung and Heo Sung-Tae. The series’ success made 27-year-old HoYeon Jung become Instagram’s most followed Korean actress. Before production, she had around 400,000 followers and was known for her modeling career. Currently, HoYeon Jung already has more than 15 million people following his steps on the social network. But what is it about? The story of “Round 6”, which was released as “Squid Game” in some countries, revolves around 456 people who owe a lot of money and, therefore, accept to participate in a game to compete for one millionaire award. The games are simple: “tug of war”, “chips 1,2,3”, “sticker”. However, the outcome of games is always tragic, with competitors fighting to the death. But, they only discover this detail after accepting to participate in the competition. thunderous success Less than 15 days after debuting on the streaming platform, the series has become a phenomenon and has become the most watched in more than 90 countries where Netflix is ​​present. The success is such that “Round 6” could become the most watched non-English language series on the platform, surpassing the Spanish “La Casa de Papel”, current title holder. And more: according to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, “Round 6” has great chances of becoming the most watched series in the platform’s history, surpassing the current champion, “Bridgerton”, which has had more than 82 so far. millions of viewers. Conceived over 10 years But the road was long. “Round 6” was conceived over 10 years and received many no’s before reaching the spotlight. In an interview with “Koreaboo” portal, Hwang Dong-Hyuk said that the series was rejected by several investors and actors. “We heard the show was very weird and unrealistic. We were rejected by all potential investors and actors,” he said. “The script for the series was completed in 2009, but at that time there was a lot of social and cultural ignorance with this type of production. Because of that, we heard that the script was unrealistic, many times”, he added. “I thought the timing was premature after being rejected by all investors. Ten years later, however, streaming platforms appeared and the gap between rich and poor began to widen. The idea of ​​succeeding by earning money fast has also become more idealized. The combination of both and the synergy that was created between the two is what gave life to this production”. Check out some fun facts about Round 6:

1) The giant doll from the first episode exists. She is at the Jincheon Carriage Museum, in Jincheon County, South Korea. The doll was lent to filming the series, but has since been returned to the museum. Do you have the courage to go there and visit her?

2) The masks in the series were inspired by ant colonies, where each one has its function, but it is impossible to distinguish between them. The same overalls are meant to denote equality, but the different masks represent the functions. Soldiers use the triangle. Workers use the circle. And the square is only used by bosses and leaders.

3) The series is called “Squid Game” (The Lula Game, in free translation) because of a game that the creator played when he was a child. “Squid Game is a game I used to play as a kid. In the school yard and in the streets of the neighborhood and, therefore, the series tells the story of people who used to play this game when they were young and returned to playing as adults. I think the Squid Game is one of the most physically intense games to play. And it’s also one of my favorite games. I also think that Squid Games is the iconic children’s game that best reflects the image of today’s society,” he said.

4) Circle (O), triangle (J) and square (M) represent the initials of the series name in Korean. OJM means “Ojingeo Geim”, which is the name of the series in Korea.

5) The phone shown in the series actually exists. It belongs to a real person from Gyeonggi, South Korea. Since the series started to be successful, the owner of the phone has reported that she receives more than 4,000 calls daily. There are people from all over the world calling her and saying they want to play the game.

6) All 456 participants in the game were played by real people, without computer graphics.

7) The author of the series was inspired by Japanese manga to create the story, including “Battle Royale”.