Round 6: Netflix launches stickers of the series on WhatsApp; see how to download

To take advantage of the resounding success of Round 6, Netflix released last Wednesday (06) a package with stickers of the series for WhatsApp. Stickers include the already famous “French Chips 1, 2, 3” doll and “no reaction” guards’ stickers.

The sticker pack can be purchased via WhatsApp from Netflix. To do this, just save the streaming number (+55 11 99653-5902) on your cell phone or access it via the link and send a message to the number via WhatsApp.

With the conversation open, the user will “chat” with a bot, then just send “chip 123” to start the interaction. At first, only four stickers will be sent, but just click on the “I want more” option to have access to more stickers.

Success

With the great repercussion of the series, questions about a possible second season also began. Hwang Dong-hyuk, production director, explains that he was happy with the backlash but has no plans to produce new episodes.

Round 6 follows 456 people who urgently need money to pay their debts. Everyone is locked in a secret place where they play to win 45.6 billion won. Each game is a traditional Korean children’s game, like Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death.