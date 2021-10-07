‘Round 6’: Phone number that appears in series belongs to South Korean and received avalanche of prank calls | TV and Series

A South Korean woman who received an avalanche of prank calls and text messages after her phone number was highlighted as the central plot element of Netflix’s popular “Round 6” series, known outside Brazil as “Squid Game”, may have some relief soon.

Netflix and local producer Siren Pictures said on Wednesday they will edit scenes to remove the number, which appears on a mysterious invitation card given to potential players in a series of deadly children’s games.

The nine-part suspense series features cash-strapped contestants playing to the death in an attempt to win the equivalent of $38.31 million. Watch the trailer below.

Watch the trailer for ‘Round 6’

The production became an international success when it debuted on the streaming service last month.

Also in September, local broadcaster SBS aired an interview with the owner of the phone number, which it identified as Kim Gil-young, a woman who runs a business in Seongju, the country’s southern county.

She showed some of the messages she received, such as invitation requests to join the game and go “from misery to wealth”.

Reuters calls to the number went unanswered on Wednesday.