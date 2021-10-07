Russia records more than 900 Covid deaths in 24 hours for the first time | World

Russia recorded for the first time this Wednesday (6) more than 900 deaths by Covid-19, amid another wave of contagion caused by the delta variant and the persistent slowdown in the vaccination campaign.

929 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, according to the Russian government, the sixth daily record of victims of the new coronavirus in the last nine days, which caused the return of some restrictions.

The country is currently the second with the most victims of the pandemic currently (average of 868 deaths in the last seven days), behind only the United States (1.7 thousand), according to “Our World in Data”).

The countries with the most deaths from Covid-19 currently:

USA: 1,753 Russia: 868 Brazil: 483 Mexico: 390 India: 255

Since the start of the pandemic, the country has recorded more than 200,000 deaths from Covid-19, making Russia the most affected nation in Europe in absolute terms.

The countries with the most deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic:

USA: 705 thousand Brazil: 598 thousand India: 449 thousand Mexico: 279 thousand Russia: 211 thousand

Vaccination against Covid

Nurse prepares dose of Sputnik V, vaccine against Covid-19 developed by Russia — Photo: Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters

Despite having Sputnik V, one of the first Covid-19 vaccines developed in the world, Russia is unable to move its immunization campaign forward.

The country has only 62 doses applied to every 100 inhabitants, a level similar to that of the Paraguay (64) and the Will (61) and below the world average (81).

Among the countries with the highest proportional vaccination rates in the world are the United Arab Emirates (202 doses per 100 inhabitants), Cuba (190), Uruguay (181), Israel (175) and Chile (170).