Sabrina, from Mundo Sombrio de Sabrina, will appear in the series

Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) will appear in a special season 6 episode of Riverdale. The crossover has been confirmed by the showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in an interview with EW, and will take place on “The Witching Hour(s)”, the fourth episode of the series’ next season.

In the plot of the chapter, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) tries to cast a dangerous spell, which can mean the difference between life and death for a member of the Blossom family. Fortunately, she is helped by Sabrina, who is visiting the town of Greendale.

“We’ve been talking about bringing Sabrina to Riverdale since Season 1, so it’s really exciting to finally be able to say it’s going to happen. we were filming – I think fans will react the same way“, commented Sacasa.

riverdale aired the final episode of its 5th season yesterday (6) in the US – in Brazil, the previous four seasons are available on Netflix. Meanwhile, Shipka played the teenage sorceress in Sabrina’s Dark World between 2018 and 2020, also on the streaming platform.