Samsung updates gallery app in One UI 4.0 with Google Photos feature

While developing One UI 4.0, Samsung has also been working on other proprietary apps to make them more complete. An example of this can be seen in the Gallery, since the app should receive some news soon.
According to the folks at Android Police, the app’s code already makes it clear that it should allow the user to get it. modify the metadata of any photo or video. The idea is to natively implement a feature that already exists in Google Photos.
Samsung Gallery will allow you to change the name of the photo, the date and time it was taken, and the location where it was captured.
Check it out below:
As simple as it may seem a feature, the new feature can be useful on several occasions.
The best known is when the user receives a photo via WhatsApp or any other messenger. Usually, the material comes with a random name and doesn’t have some important data. With the feature, the user can adjust the necessary information so that the material is not lost in the gallery.
Other improvements implemented in the app still include the end of the option to change colors. This is because most likely the Gallery will be compatible with the dynamic theme of Material You.
The creation menu was also redesigned to make everything simpler. For now, the release of this version of the Gallery should only happen when One UI 4.0 hits the stable channel.