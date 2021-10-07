Samsung updates gallery app in One UI 4.0 with Google Photos feature

While developing One UI 4.0, Samsung has also been working on other proprietary apps to make them more complete. An example of this can be seen in the Gallery, since the app should receive some news soon.

According to the folks at Android Police, the app’s code already makes it clear that it should allow the user to get it. modify the metadata of any photo or video. The idea is to natively implement a feature that already exists in Google Photos.

Samsung Gallery will allow you to change the name of the photo, the date and time it was taken, and the location where it was captured.

Check it out below: