Santa Casa de Valinhos and SUS Municipal Manager reach an agreement and sign an agreement

the mexican soap operaFifteen days after the meeting between Santa Casa directors and the SUS Municipal Manager, where the agreement was announced for the celebration of the agreement that had expired on August 15, for urgent and emergency care of SUS patients, finally at night On Tuesday, October 5th, the agreement was signed by the provider Wagner Ceroni, the treasurer Engº Mário Masteguin, the deputy mayor Major Osvaldo Rocco who represented the mayor Lucimara Godoy Villas Boas and the health secretary Carina Missaglia.

The agreement is valid until January 31, 2022 and for this signature to take place, some adjustments were needed by both parties. The provider Wagner Ceroni said that the population of Valinhense is the one who gains from the signing of the agreement, so he thanked the result of the meeting and the respect for Santa Casa.

This agreement does not include elective surgeries, but does not prohibit it from being hired by the SUS Manager to do it, so Santa Casa is ready to serve, within the standards of Sanitary Surveillance.