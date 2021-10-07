Santander promotes online real estate auction with prices starting at R$17,000 | Properties

On October 16, at 10 am, Santander bank will hold an auction with 114 properties distributed across several Brazilian states . Offers, with initial bids ranging from R$17 thousand to R$6.9 million , can be accessed through the website of Auctions sold , company of Superbid Group .

Among the options are houses, apartments, commercial properties and land located in 11 states: Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Federal District, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Ceará, Goiás, Pará, Pernambuco, Sergipe and Rio Grande do Sul.

The Southeast region concentrates most of the lots available for bids, especially São Paulo, with 33 real estate options. At São Paulo capital, a commercial room measuring 37 m² has a 43% discount, which can be sold for R$ 155 thousand. In Ribeirao Preto, an apartment with a total area of ​​71 m² is for sale for R$ 143 millionl.

In the city of Rio de Janeiro, an apartment with 54 m² costs R$103,000, 32% lower than that of the evaluation. In Sao Goncalo, a municipality located in the metropolitan region of Rio, a house with 180 m² has a 42% discount, starting at R$ 181 thousand.

At the South of the country, a house of 300 m² in Içara, Santa Catarina, it is on sale for R$ 17 thousand, discount of 42% in relation to the appraised value. In Porto Alegre, at the Rio Grande do Sul, a residence with 150 m² of total area has bids of R$ 219 thousand, 42% lower than rated.

At the North East, a land with 5,325 m², located in the municipality of Camaçari, at Bahia, has an initial value of R$372,000. In the capital of Ceará, strength, an apartment with 170 m² of total area can be sold for R$ 307 thousand.

All properties have condominium and IPTU debts paid by the auction date. For residential, Santander bank also offers financing of up to 80% in up to 420 months, while for commercial offices, it can be done in up to 360 months.

To check the lots available for auction, just access the Sold Auctions website or the Santander portal. Unoccupied developments can be visited as scheduled by email: [email protected]. The auction will be held in the conditional modality, when all bids are subject to Banco Santander’s approval.

