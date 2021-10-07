São Paulo announces an agreement with Socios.com and will be the fourth club in Brazil to have a fan token

On Wednesday (6), São Paulo announced an agreement with Socios.com for the launch of its fan tokens. The partnership was made with the company that specializes in cryptoactives and the fan tokens should be made available in the future by the club.

In addition to São Paulo, Atlético-MG, Corinthians and Flamengo also have a relationship with the company, which maintains contracts with 70 other teams around the world, with large teams such as Juventus, Barcelona and PSG.

Without an announced deadline, the partnership between Socios.com and São Paulo could yield a lot of money for the club. In the company’s other contracts with Brazilian teams, 50% of the value of each fan token issued belongs to the clubs, in addition to 0.25% of all transactions made between the fans.

According to journalist Rodrigo Capelo, the bond’s mold allowed Atlético-MG and Corinthians to add 1.7 million dollars each in the debuts of their tokens. The token value is two dollars.

São Paulo, however, must have something new in its partnership. Unlike other clubs, Tricolor must have the promotion of fan tokens stamped on part of the game uniform.

This is the fourth partnership announced in the season. In addition to the master sponsorship signed with Sportsbet.io, the club has partnered with Roku, which specializes in streaming, and the automobile company Volvo.