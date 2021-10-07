São Paulo follows Corinthians, Flamengo and Atlético-MG and announces a fan token with Socios.com

SAO PAULO – São Paulo is the fourth Brazilian football club to sign a contract with the engagement platform Socios.com and fintech Chiliz to create its own fan token. The team from São Paulo is following in the footsteps of Atlético Mineiro, Corinthians and Flamengo, who signed with the same companies – only the first two have actually launched their assets on the market.

Details such as values, release date and the name of the São Paulo token have not yet been revealed. In general, the club is entitled to half of the tokens issued, plus a commission per transaction, plus an advance payment for closing the contract.

The process also usually involves a closed sale of tokens to a restricted public and at a pre-fixed price, followed by the opening of the secondary market in cryptocurrency brokers. In Brazil, Socios.com has a partnership with the exchange Mercado Bitcoin.

“It is very gratifying to have Socios.com as our partners and, without a doubt, it is proof that São Paulo is widely recognized as a global brand. In addition, the insertion of São Paulo in a rapidly expanding universe is yet another initiative that demonstrates the spirit of leadership that we want to give back to the club, which, step by step, we will manage to get there”, said Júlio Casares, President of São Paulo, in press release.

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz and Socios.com, said that “São Paulo is a huge name in football, not only in Brazil, but throughout the world and it is our privilege to welcome them on board”.

Fan Tokens are collectible digital assets coined in the Chiliz blockchain whose acquisition gives the owner the right to participate in promotions, polls, competitions and other activities designed by the clubs’ marketing departments and made available on Socios.com.

The four Brazilian clubs join the more than 70 major sporting organizations that have already joined the Socios.com and Chiliz fan tokens, including Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Milan, Atlético de Madrid, Valencia, Manchester City, Inter de Milan, Arsenal and the Argentine and Portuguese football teams.

The new agreement in Brazil is the result of the company’s greater presence in the region, after the opening of offices in São Paulo and Buenos Aires. The company also has regional headquarters in Madrid and Istanbul and plans to open one in North America, where it has already closed deals with teams in the American football (NFL) and basketball (NBA) leagues.

The Brazilian team also launched its own cryptoactive, but chose to partner with the Turkish company Bitci, the same company that launched the fan token of the Spanish football team.

