São Paulo lineup: Crespo tests team with four strikers hours before derby | São Paulo

São Paulo may have a different formation than usual in the derby against Santos, at 18:30 this Thursday, at Morumbi. In the morning, hours before the match, coach Hernán Crespo tested the team with four strikers.

In this formation, Luciano, Marquinhos, Rigoni and Calleri appeared together, in a scheme with two defenders, Igor Gomes as right-back and Luan accompanying Rodrigo Nestor in the middle.

If you opt for the idea of ​​four strikers, Crespo should send São Paulo into the field with Tiago Volpi, Igor Gomes, Léo, Miranda and Welington; Luan, Rodrigo Nestor and Luciano; Marquinhos, Rigoni and Calleri.

The day before, however, the coach assembled the team with three defenders. The setting will be minutes before the ball rolls. If so, the lineup should be as follows: James Volpi; Bruno Alves, Miranda and Léo; Igor Gomes, Liziero, Rodrigo Nestor, Luciano, and Welington; Rigoni and Marquinhos.

Igor Gomes should play improvised at right-back, as Crespo will not have Igor Vinicius available, injured, Galeano, who had been the substitute on the flank but is suspended, and Orejuela, who was not listed for the match at the option of the coaching staff .

1 of 3 Crespo leads training at São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc Crespo leads training at São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc

In addition to these names, Crespo will also not be able to count on Arboleda, called up by the Ecuadorian team, nor William, who was injured.

The option for Igor Gomes on the right flank was tested in the last duel, against Chapecoense. In the second half, Galeano was replaced by the midfielder, who started playing in that region of the field.

Midfielder Shaylon was spotted in the role during the week’s practice, but he stayed on the reserve team. The player was used that way when he was loaned to Goiás.

Alexandre Lozetti analyzes São Paulo x Santos, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão

+ Read more news about São Paulo

2 of 3 Rigoni training at São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc Rigoni training at São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc