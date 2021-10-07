São Paulo lineup: Igor Gomes is favorite to play improvised on the right side | São Paulo

With no official right-back for the duel against Santos, this Thursday, at 6:30 pm, at Morumbi, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship, São Paulo may have midfielder Igor Gomes in the role.

Crespo will not have at his disposal Igor Vinicius, injured, and neither will Galeano, who had been the substitute on the side but is suspended. Orejuela, in turn, was not listed for the match by choice of the coaching staff.

In addition to these names, Crespo will also not be able to count on Arboleda, called up by the Ecuadorian team, nor William, who was injured.

With that, a probable São Paulo has: Tiago Volpi, Igor Gomes (Bruno Alves), Miranda, Léo and Welington; Luan, Liziero, Nestor and Gabriel Sara (Calleri); Rigoni and Luciano.

1 of 3 Crespo leads training at São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc Crespo leads training at São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc

The option for Igor Gomes on the right flank was tested in the last duel, against Chapecoense. In the second half, Galeano was replaced by the midfielder, who started playing in that region of the field.

Midfielder Shaylon was spotted in the role during the week’s practice, but he stayed on the reserve team. The player was used that way when he was loaned to Goiás.

Alexandre Lozetti analyzes São Paulo x Santos, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão

A more remote possibility is the use of Rigoni for that part of the field. That would happen, however, if Crespo chose to enter the field with three defenders. This would give the attacking midfielder more freedom to act more in the attacking field.

The technical committee foresees an activity this Thursday morning, at the Barra Funda CT, in the morning, which should define the holder of the position.

+ Read more news about São Paulo

2 of 3 Rigoni training at São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc Rigoni training at São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc