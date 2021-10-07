São Paulo x Santos: probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch

This Thursday (7), São Paulo receives Santos at Morumbi in a match valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. The duel marks the first classic with the return of the fans in Brazilian stadiums, in addition to being the first game of the Tricolor with its fans in Morumbi since the beginning of the restrictive measures in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

CHECK THE UPDATED TABLE AND SIMULATE THE 2021 BRAZILIAN GAMES!

With the fans back to the stadiums in the State of São Paulo, only 30% of the stadium’s capacity is allowed for the derby.

In addition to the rivalry, important points are at stake in the table, marking an important dispute at the bottom of the table. With 28 points added, São Paulo is in 13th place, while Santos is in 16th place, with 24 points earned.

However, Peixe has a game in hand, and may overtake Tricolor if they win the derby and the match is delayed in the 23rd round, against Fluminense. With the Bahia’s defeat last Tuesday (5), against Corinthians, Alvinegro only has Grêmio as a threat of a possible entry into the Z4.

São Paulo is playing a crucial game. A win can mean a relief from the table, pushing the team away from the bottom. Meanwhile, a defeat can bring the team closer to the relegation zone and make other opponents overtake them, which can be dangerous. In addition, Hernán Crespo is going through difficult days at the club, suffering a lot of pressure due to the poor performance of the team in recent games.

For the confrontation, the coach counted on the return of Orejuela during training, but the athlete should, according to Globo Esporte, be left out of the list of related. Thus, with Galeano suspended and Igor Vinícius recovering from a blow to the eye, Tricolor will not have a right back for the game. Igor Gomes is the favorite for the role.

The team will also not have Arboleda, called up for the Ecuadorian team, but should have the return of Benítez among those related.

Santos is also going through a very difficult time. In addition to the fragile position in the table, the team has a streak of eight games without winning in the championship. There were five draws and three defeats in this period. The team’s last victory was against Chapecoense, on the first of August, in the 14th round of the Brasileirão. Peixe’s last game was against Juventude, away from home, and ended in a 3-0 defeat.

SÃO PAULO X SANTOS

Local: Morumbi Stadium, São Paulo (SP)

Date and time: October 7, 2021, at 6:30 pm

Referee: Raphael Claus (SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP), Evandro de Melo Lima (SP) and Matheus Delgado Candançan (SP) (Fourth referee)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (SP)

Where to follow: Premiere, Real Time and in audio in the partnership LANCE!/Voz do Esporte.

SÃO PAULO

Tiago Volpi, Igor Gomes (Bruno Alves), Miranda, Léo and Reinaldo; Luan, Liziero, Nestor and Gabriel Sara (Calleri); Rigoni and Luciano.

Technician: Hernan Crespo

Embezzlement: Galeano (suspended), Igor Vinicius (recovering from a blow to the eye), William (injured) and Arboleda (Ecuadorian team).

SAINTS

John Paul; Vinícius Balieiro, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo, Carlos Sánchez and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho and Leo Baptistão

Technician: Fabio Carille

Embezzlement: Luiz Felipe, Kaiky and Sandry (injured)