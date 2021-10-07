São Paulo x Santos: where to attend, schedule, rosters and arbitration – 10/06/2021

São Paulo receives Santos in a classic at Morumbi this Thursday (7), at 6:30 pm, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão. Both teams enter the field under pressure and experiencing bad times in the season.

where to watch

The duel will be broadcast on the pay-per-view channel Premiere. O UOL Score tracks in real time.

lineups

saints: John Paul; Vinicius Balieiro, Wagner Leonardo and Emiliano Velázquez; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Sánchez, Zanocelo and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho and Léo Baptistão. Technician: Fabio Carille

São Paulo: Volpi; Bruno Alves, Miranda and Léo; Rigoni, Luan, Nestor, Gabriel Sara and Reinaldo (Welington); Luciano and Calleri. Technician: Hernán Crespo.

Embezzlement

saints: Luiz Felipe, Kaiky, Sandry, Kevin Malthus and John, in the medical department, in addition to Robson Reis, who is doubtful;

São Paulo: Igor Vinicius and William, in the medical department; Galean, suspended; Arboleda, with the Ecuador national team

Arbitration

Referee: Raphael Claus (SP)

assistants: Danilo Ricardo Silva Manis (SP) and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (SP)

