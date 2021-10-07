Saudi Arabian investment fund closes on acquisition of Newcastle | english football

The acquisition of Newcastle by a Saudi Arabian investment fund is nearing completion. The information was released on Wednesday by several of the main newspapers and broadcasters in England. The value of the deal is around 300 million pounds (R$ 2.2 billion) for 80% of the club.

The acquisition still depends on the approval of the Premier League. An agreement between the Saudis and the broadcaster “beIN Sports”, from Qatar, allowed the resumption of negotiations for the purchase of Newcastle. In July of last year, the operation was closed after the league and the British government accused Saudi Arabia of piracy in the English Championship broadcasts in the country.

St. James Park, Newcastle home: club is close to being another "new rich" in European football

“beIN Sports” is the rights holder for North Africa and the Middle East. However, for four and a half years, the station was unable to operate in Saudi Arabia because of a diplomatic conflict between Saudis and Qatar. That should change from now on.

Newcastle has been owned by British businessman Mike Ashley since 2017. The agreement for the sale of the club would be with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is basically the Saudi government.

Talks to acquire the club began 18 months ago and, at the time, sparked a debate over the use of football by dictatorial governments. The NGO Amnesty International alerted the Premier League about the operation.

If completed, the sale of Newcastle would fit into yet another case of “Sportswashing”: the use of sport as a way to erase – or hide – actions that governments do not want to be known by the rest of the world. PSG, which belongs to Qatar, and Manchester City, from a group from Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, are two examples.