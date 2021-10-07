Savings have a record redemption of R$7.7 billion in September, the highest net outflow for the month since the beginning of the historical series

SAO PAULO – In the second consecutive month of redemptions, the savings account ended September with a net outflow of around R$ 7.7 billion, according to data released this Wednesday (6) by the Central Bank (BC).

The result of deposits of R$ 282.9 billion and withdrawals of R$ 290.6 billion, the result represents a record value for the period since the beginning of BC’s historical series, which began in 1995.

In the accumulated result for the year, savings account redemptions also exceed contributions, by R$ 23.3 billion. The total balance applied now amounts to R$ 1.031 trillion.

Although still quite popular among Brazilians, the savings account offers a low return when compared to other more conservative financial investments, even in the face of high interest rates.

In September, savings account yielded only 0.30%, against a 0.44% change in the CDI, the main benchmark for fixed income investments. It is worth remembering that when the Selic rate is at a level equal to or less than 8.50%, savings yield 70% of the Selic rate plus the Referential Rate (TR), which has been zero since 2017.

In the year, the return on the passbook reaches 1.67% (compared to 2.52% of the CDI) and, in 12 months, 2.02%, while the CDI has a variation of 3.01%.

