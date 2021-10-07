Savings have record withdrawals for September, of R$7.719 billion – Época Negócios

+



In August of this year, savings had a net withdrawal of 5.467 billion reais (Photo: pexels)

the booklet of savings suffered a net withdrawal of 7.719 billion reais in September, a record value for the month and that comes after an equally expressive redemption in August, data from the Central Bank showed on Wednesday.

In the year, the application now accumulates losses of 23.349 billion reais.

Last month, withdrawals exceeded deposits by 6.336 billion reais in the Brazilian System of Savings and Loans (SBPE), while in rural savings there was a net redemption of 1.383 billion reais.

In September 2020, savings had a net inflow of 13.229 billion reais, a record value for the month. The fundraising of the investment in the closed year was also the highest ever recorded, at 166.310 billion reais, favored by the payment of emergency aid implemented as a measure to face the pandemic crisis and by the low level of the basic interest rate, which increases the competitiveness of the savings against other investments.

In August of this year, savings had a net withdrawal of 5.467 billion reais.