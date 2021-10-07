School letter warning parents about ‘Round 6’ goes viral and receives support from pediatricians

An open letter about the risks caused by the series “Round 6” in children and adolescents, sent to parents of students at Aladdin school, in Pechincha, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, went viral in WhatsApp groups this Wednesday (6th). /10) and gained the support of pediatricians and health professionals.

Frequently forwarded in the application, the document cites concern with the fact that many children are watching the content of “explicit violence, psychological torture, suicide, organ trafficking, sex scenes, pederasty and profanity”.

The open letter about the dangers of the ‘Round 6’ series for children Photo: Reproduction

The letter was written by professionals at the Rio school this week, after 7 and 8-year-old students commented with teachers about the South Korean grade. Many children stated that they were following the plot alongside their parents, which left pedagogues scared.

— We find this very strange, because the series has an inappropriate content for the age of the students. We feel the need to issue this alert to those in charge — says Fabiana Barreto, pedagogical coordinator of Jardim-Escola Aladdin, in activity for 26 years. “Many parents thanked us, and what is surprising is that it resonates beyond the school community. It reached a greater proportion and opened a debate.

Worldwide hit and Netflix’s most watched series, “Round 6” presents the story of people who engage in a deadly game in search of a fortune estimated at $39 billion. Over nine episodes, the characters face each other in bloody battles that reproduce children’s games, such as “tug of war” and disputes with marbles.

‘Round 6’, by Netflix Photo: YOUNGKYU PARK / Publicity

President of the Society of Pediatrics of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Katia Telles Nogueira warns that the allusion to games, in fiction, provokes a seduction among children. And that can cause psychological damage. For the pediatrician, the material should not be seen by children aged between 7 and 8 years, due to the inadequacy of the content, which has an indicative rating of 16 years.

The recommendation is different for teenagers. According to the expert, parents should watch the production alongside their children over 12 and then promote critical conversations about the work.

— Outright banning a teenager from seeing “Round 6” is more complex. Parents should be together with their children, managing the times they have access to the computer and streaming and proposing that the family watch the series together – says Katia. “Kids like this K-pop wave. They listen to the songs and are often drawn to this kind of Korean action. What I recommend is the conversation between parents and children. And if it’s to play, let it be offscreen. We have to get the kids off the screen. This is our motto: less screen, more action.

The letter published by Jardim-Escola Aladdin stresses that the “Round 6” series has been a topic among all students, including those aged 7 years, during recess and free time. “What causes us concern is how easy it is for children to access this material,” the document argues, adding that Netflix’s production is recommended for over 16s, according to age ratings.

— The children end up reproducing what they are seeing… And we don’t want to see our students playing “French Fries 1, 2, 3” (something present in the series), and then make gestures as if they were killing each other – emphasizes Fabiana.

Read the full letter

“OPEN LETTER TO PARENTS AND GUARDIANS

Esteemed,

The partnership between school, family and society is fundamental for the success of Education. Therefore, our objective with this letter is to alert those responsible for something that we have heard during the days with our students and that has called our attention.

On September 17, 2021, the series ‘ROUND 6’ was released on NETFLIX. The Korean series, with an age rating of 16 years, is breaking the ‘records’ of the audience, including on social networks like: Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.

The content of the series that contains: explicit violence, psychological torture, suicide, organ trafficking, sex scenes, pederasty, profanity, among other things, has been a topic among our students during recess and free time.

The series uses simple children’s games such as: ‘French fries 1,2,3’, ‘Tug of war’, ‘Marbles’ and others, to murder people who do not reach the ‘cold blood’. ultimate goal. What causes us concern is the ease with which children access this material.

We remind you, just for information, that Streaming channels like NETFLIX and others have the ‘Viewing Restriction by Age Rating’, a precious tool for our children to access only content appropriate to their age.

We know that it is the family’s responsibility to decide what is best for their children, but as educators we have a duty to alert and honor the commitment to Education. Certain of your understanding, we are at your disposal for any clarification that may be necessary.

Sincerely, Management”