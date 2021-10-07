Scientific Committee of the State of SP defends the maintenance of mandatory use of masks | São Paulo

The Scientific Committee that assists the government of São Paulo defended this Wednesday (6) that this is not the time to release the mandatory use of masks in public places in the state.

“We are evaluating the possibility, in the future, not at this moment,” stated the coordinator of the Committee, Paulo Menezes.

The statement was given during a press conference of the state administration in the early afternoon and one day after the city hall of São Paulo state that it is studying to relax the rule from the fortnight of October to outdoor environments, that is, outdoor areas without crowding.

In Menezes’ assessment, the indicators, although they indicate a trend towards stability of the disease in the state, require protection and compliance with sanitary protocols.

“Today the numbers, despite the improvement, indicate that we still have people with serious illness, requiring hospitalization, we still have loss of life and, therefore, today, we must also continue using this protection, in addition to vaccination”, he added.

According to Governor João Doria (PSDB), the matter will be discussed by the scientific committee in the coming weeks and changes to the rule may be announced at a press conference on the 18th.

In previous press conferences, governor João Doria said that the use of masks would remain mandatory, at least until the end of the year in the state of São Paulo.

See the latest pandemic data in the state:

Deaths: The state records an average of 111 new deaths daily this Wednesday; 11% lower value compared to 14 days ago, which indicates a trend towards stability.

Cases: The daily average of new cases is 1,515 this Wednesday

Vaccination: 59.70% of the total population of the state with a complete vaccination schedule: two doses against Covid-19 or a single dose vaccine

According to the government, São Paulo reached the mark of 60% of the total population of the state with the complete vaccination scheme: with two doses or a single dose vaccine.

According to data from the Vacinometer updated until 12:55 pm, 65.4 million doses were applied in the state, which represents:

99.14% of the adult population with one dose

77.85% of the adult population with a complete vaccination schedule

82.55% of the total population with one dose

59.70% of the total population with a complete vaccination schedule

There are still 3.8 million people with delayed doses in the state

According to data from the State Department of Health, the state of São Paulo has a daily average of 111 deaths by Covid-19 on Wednesday. The value is 11% lower than that verified 14 days ago, which represents a trend towards stability.

The daily average of new confirmed cases is 1,515 this Wednesday. The trend cannot be analyzed because the comparison is made with the day on which there was a notification failure in the system.

The occupancy rate of Intensive Care Units (ICU) is 31.4% in the state and 39.1% in Greater São Paulo.

The total number of hospitalized patients is 4,674, being 2,244 in ICU beds and 2,430 in the ward.