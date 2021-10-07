Scientists discover comet 150 km in diameter heading towards Earth

First located in 2014, the comet “Bernardinelli-Bernstein” — named after scientists Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein — could be identified this week by researchers monitoring the evolution of the great celestial body that is heading towards the Solar System. Generally speaking, a comet is an object formed by frozen gases, cosmic dust and rocks — a different composition from meteors — and which has an orbit in the shape of an ellipse around the Sun, which when it exerts its heat on the comet is capable of starting the process of melting ice and releasing gases, forming the ‘tail’ that accompanies the star.





Tech

11 May



Tech

17 Jul

According to reports, the comet is approximately 150 km in diameter and is the largest ever seen. since researchers began monitoring space, it is about 31 times larger than the comets that are normally seen by astronomers. In June of this year, Dr. Pedro Bernardinelli, the researcher who gave the comet his last name, published some information about the star, including a low-resolution image showing the comet — which at this moment is nothing more than a pixelated white dot.

Tweet with discovery

The object shown in the coma in any of the (5 band) DES images between 2014-2018 (when it moved from 29 to 23 au). The residuals of a scene-modeling photometry of these objects shows consistency with noise (both in each image and in a stack of all 30 something images we have) pic.twitter.com/7JIibMPyZS — Dr. Pedro Bernardinelli (@phbernardinelli) June 20, 2021

Currently space agencies monitor about 3,743 known comets, but these are between 3 to 4 km in diameter, being much smaller than the giant Bernardinelli-Bernstein.

There is no reason to panic

According to astronomers who are tracking the comet’s trajectory, its orbit is too far away and there is no prediction of collision with our planet, however it will only get closer to Earth in January 2031, when it will still be 1.6 billion miles away from the Sun and close to Saturn’s orbit. the approach will allow scientists to better study the celestial body, since at this time it is still too far away for researchers to be able to obtain much detail about its main composition and capture high-resolution images.

We are privileged to have discovered perhaps the biggest comet ever seen — or at least bigger than any well-studied one — and we caught it early enough for people to see it evolve as it approaches and warms.” Gary Bernstein,

Researcher.