Scientists study rock that is everything at the same time

A team of astronomers from the United States has discovered an intriguing new space object: the asteroid (248370) 2005 QN137, which is part of the Asteroid Belt, between the orbits of Jupiter and Mars, and travels around the Sun, but it has shown behavior linked to comets.

In July 2021, the Atlas scientists (Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System, or Last Asteroid Earth Impact Warning System, in free translation) observed that the 248370 released gases in a long tail as it approached the Sun.

This hybrid behavior intrigued researchers, as we know that there are only 20 objects in the solar system that are candidates for classification as a main-belt comet and, at the same time, an asteroid. So far, only eight have been confirmed as hybrids.

“The 248370 can be called an asteroid and a comet. It has the physical characteristics of a comet and is in the orbit of an asteroid,” explained Henry Hsieh, an astronomer at the Planetary Science Institute.

“This duality and the lack of clarity of what were previously thought to be two completely separate types of objects — asteroids and comets — is why these hybrids are so interesting,” he added.

Still without peer review (where independent research researchers assess the results of a study), the analysis on 248370 was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters and is available in arXiv, Cornell University’s archive for scientific studies in the fields of physics , math, computing, biology, finance, statistics, electrical engineering and economics.

But what is a comet and what is an asteroid

To better understand the subject, it is necessary to understand the official definition of what is a comment and what is an asteroid.

Comets are basically a huge ball of “dirty” ice. The core is usually made up of microscopic cosmic dust, rock particles and frozen gases. As they approach the Sun, the gases heat up and go directly from a solid to a gaseous state, in a process called sublimation.

Solar winds cause the gases, along with cosmic dust grains, to be expelled behind the core, creating a characteristic glowing tail.

Asteroids, in turn, are giant rocks that circle in space. These are remnants of the formation of rocky planets or materials left over from the formation of the Solar System and can reach hundreds of kilometers.

In the case of the 248370 it has both asteroid characteristics, like being inside the belt, and comets, thanks to its tail. In the observations, Hsieh and his research colleagues found that the object’s solid body (or core) measures 3.2 km, the tail extends for more than 720,000 km, and it is 1,400 km wide.

“This narrow tail shows us that the particles are barely floating outward due to the extremely low velocity. The gas escaping from the comet is very weak,” he said. For the researchers, the speed of rotation of the nucleus may be one of the reasons for the comet to release dust into space, but other observations are still needed.

In addition to being interesting for their hybrid characteristics, these special objects are important as they are likely to contain ice. Certain theoretical currents defend that part of the Earth’s water has come from the impact of asteroids, studying them may be a way to test this hypothesis.

*With information from Science Alert