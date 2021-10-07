‘Second brain’, gut has an influence on mental health; see why – 10/07/2021

Over the last decade, advances in science have allowed us to better understand how the human body works. One of the big surprises of this wave of acquired knowledge involves the gut. With up to nine meters in length and about 500 million nerve cells, it is no longer considered just an organ of digestion, absorption and transport of nutrients, but also gained the status of “thinking part” of the body.

All because recent studies have revealed that the intestine has an influence on our emotions, our sleep, our behaviors and even mental disorders — a role it must have played for a long time, since some evolutionary transformations enabled the development of a network of digestive neurons to “understand” better the variety of foods we eat.

The advantage of this evolution was enormous: by “understanding” the types of foods we ate, the intestine was able to repel or eliminate those considered toxic or more dangerous, and make better use of those richer in nutrients, vitamins, minerals and energy.

“Named the enteric nervous system, this neural network runs through the entire abdomen, from the esophagus to the rectum, interacting with the central nervous system, allowing the sending and receiving of messages between the brain and intestine”, explains Júlio Barbosa Pereira, physician at UFBA (Federal University of Bahia) and neurosurgeon with specialization from UCLA (University of California at Los Angeles). Together, the two bodies work for the voluntary and involuntary activities of the body.

Strengthening the defenses

Acting autonomously, this network of neurons has taken on a series of important tasks for our body. It is her responsibility, for example, to regulate and modulate the endocrine activity of cells in the gastrointestinal tract. It also acts on the immune system, stimulating the production and transport of defense cells (called lymphocytes).

This part, by the way, is also influenced by the bacteria that populate the intestine and form the microbiota (formerly known as “gut flora”). In addition to playing an important role in the digestion and absorption of nutrients, producing substances that aid digestion and, in turn, getting the nutrients they need to live, they also strengthen our defenses by preventing infectious agents from penetrating our bodies and causing disease.

To get an idea, some studies have shown that a lack of good intestinal bacteria or an increase in those considered bad (when there is an imbalance in the microbiota, a problem called dysbiosis) can lead to inflammation and gastrointestinal disorders. This imbalance is also related to problems such as diabetes, obesity and gastric ulcers.

role in mental health

Dysbiosis is also considered one of the causes of problems involving the nervous system, such as insomnia. “It also seems to influence diseases of the nervous system such as Alzheimer’s, neurodegenerations and stroke (stroke), in addition to being linked to autism spectrum disorder“, adds Luana Luz, gastroenterologist at BP – The Beneficência Portuguesa of São Paulo and the clinic gastrofig.

But it is not just the physical aspect of the nervous system that is influenced by the intestine. Behaviors and feelings can also be induced by it. This is because the neural network present in the organ is responsible for commanding the release of more than 30 neurotransmitters, including dopamine (related to pleasure and motivation) and serotonin (which helps to regulate mood, sleep, appetite).

With all this influence, it’s no wonder that the gut has earned the nickname “second brain.” To give you an idea, it is estimated that 50% of our body’s dopamine and 90% of serotonin (that is, almost all its share) are processed in the intestine, says Júlio Barbosa Pereira. Therefore, it is not an exaggeration to say that an imbalance in the functioning of this organ serves as a trigger for low self-esteem, anxiety, compulsion, depression and even hallucinations.

And some studies have proven this. In 2011, for example, a study by Cork University in Ireland attested that the Lactobacillus rhamnosus, one of the bacteria that live in the intestine, was able to change the physical and emotional conditions of rats that received extra doses of the microorganism in their food. The result is that the animals were more willing and relaxed after ingesting the bacilli.

To be sure, other tests were done and in fact the effect was confirmed. Then, in 2013, the experiments evolved into humans. The verdict of a study at the University of California, USA, was that bacteria Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, Lactococcus and lactobacillus they caused changes in the digestive system that also reverberated in the brain: the areas responsible for perceptions of pain, temperature, hunger and touch had a reduction in activities, while those that manage attention and emotional control had their connections increased.

Feeding the Bacteria

Understanding the brain-gut connection and how it impacts our physical and especially mental health only reinforces the importance of maintaining healthy lifestyle habits. Maintaining a diversified, balanced and good quality diet, as well as exercising regularly and using tools such as meditation to manage stress and everyday emotions are attitudes that count to maintain the positive structure of our microbiota, says Edvânia Soares, a nutritionist specializing in clinical, general and sports nutrition at Estima Nutrição, in São Paulo.

On the other hand, consumption above the recommended amount of carbohydrates, processed foods and alcoholic beverages, in addition to the frequent use of antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs, can make the intestinal microbiota unbalanced. The excess of meat, fried foods, acidic and fatty foods and little water intake also favor this instability, which can cause the appearance of allergies and worsen the conditions of those suffering from Crohn’s disease and irritable bowel syndrome.

To avoid these complications and favor the proliferation of bacteria considered to be good, the nutritionist recommends maintaining a varied diet, as the consumption of few foods often impoverishes the microbiota. And, if it is necessary to reorganize the bacterial ecosystem, it is possible to use (always under specialized guidance) the ingestion of food or probiotic capsules (which contain live microorganisms to populate the intestine) or prebiotics (food that favor the proliferation of intestinal bacteria) . As a last resort, more serious syndromes and inflammations can also use stool transplants to rebalance the microbiota microorganisms.