‘Secret Truths’ Team 2 runs out of slacks. Understand

Agatha Moreira and Camila Queiroz in ‘Secret Truths II’ (Photo: Pedro Pinho)

That a movie or soap opera can mess with the clothing trade everyone knows. But “Secret Truths” 2 is innovating. The plot’s costumes team has exhausted the stocks of cufflinks for sale in Rio and São Paulo. Now, they are going to get the part in other states. It was the subject of a production meeting this week.

During the recordings, more than 300 splints were used. They are washable and reusable and can be used up to three times. Except when scenes are busier or shot in water. In this case, it is necessary to discard soon.

Walcyr Carrasco’s series directed by Amora Mautner will have many racy sequels. Camila Queiroz and Romulo Estrela recorded one of the most ardent ones, in which the characters Angel and Cristiano will be in the bathroom of a nightclub. Other scenes of the type took place on the street and in a parking lot. There are always a maximum of six team members present, so everyone is comfortable.

Camila will also have sadomasochistic sex scenes with Gabriel Braga Nunes, who will play Percy, a client of Angel. The actress used a double in moments with risk of pain, involving ropes.

