See application alternatives to exchange messages for free

The message from Whatsapp was without the sent or received symbol for a while and the problem is neither on the internet nor on the cell phone? The most popular messaging application in Brazil experienced instability and was down for more than 7 hours this Monday (4).

When the whatsapp drops, it is common for social networks – especially Twitter, which is outside the purview of the companies of Mark Zuckerberg, who also owns Facebook – get into an uproar: there are work exchanges, personal conversations and some memes lost in the time the platform takes to come back.

The problem can be local or global, but one thing is certain: users can’t stop communicating because of it.

THE CNN has separated some alternative messaging apps that can be a good reserve for the next time WhatsApp goes down – or, who knows, they can become the flagship of your day-to-day communications.

telegram

Telegram is already a famous competitor to WhatsApp in Brazil, and has similar features that shouldn’t be a hitch for those who aren’t familiar with it, such as express sending text, audio, photos, creating groups, video calls, sharing stickers , between others.

All messages are end-to-end encrypted. This means that the content of messages is encoded until it reaches the recipient, and no intermediary – not even the company – can see it.

Available for free on Google Play and Apple Store, Telegram also has a working version for those who use applications on their computer screen, as well as WhatsApp Web.

sign

O sign peaked in popularity after WhatsApp announced changes to its privacy settings and was even praised by Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Tesla.

The app also has all end-to-end encrypted messages and similar functionality with others.

In addition, it also allows the user to choose personalized alerts for each contact and has more powerful image editing than competitors.

Signal is available for free on Google Play and Apple Store.

WeChat

Phenomenon in China, also free and with features similar to the others, the WeChat can be especially interesting for those who communicate globally: the app offers simultaneous translation in more than 20 languages.

There are also even resources for finding unknown people around who are also connected to WeChat.

The app also does not require the provision of a phone number to create a new account, as the user can choose to identify themselves through an ID, which can be the email or a QR Code generated by the app.

A curiosity: the WeChat Pay payments feature, which performs transactions through the app in China, was one of the inspirations for the same functionality to happen on WhatsApp.

According to the company, the application’s security has been certified by TRUSTe, a global company specializing in data protection.

WeChat is available for free on Google Play and Apple Store.

vibe

The Japanese app vibe was created in 2010 shortly after WhatsApp, which was born in 2009 in the United States, and also became popular among the free means of exchanging messages.

To register, Viber only requires your phone number and does not require any additional login information. Just like WhatsApp, the application uses the phone’s contact base to find friends and enable the exchange of messages.

The app has recently adopted end-to-end protection feature for all messages and content, which include photos and videos.

Viber is available for free on Google Play and Apple Store.

Skype

Long known in Brazil as one of the first tools for long distance video calls, the Skype it can also replace WhatsApp on unstable days – and not necessarily with video calls.

The tool has a simpler chat than the previous alternatives, but it also allows the sharing of images, videos and even voice calls to cell phones and landlines at local rates. In addition, the use goes beyond cell phone and computer and works well on tablets.

All voice, video, file transfers and instant messaging features are encrypted.

Skype is available for free on Google Play and Apple Store (link for iPhones).

Google Chat

A good alternative for those who use Google services on a daily basis – such as Google Chrome, Gmail, Drive and others – is to use the Google Chat.

One of the advantages of the tool is that it can integrate the functionalities of spreadsheets, documents, calendars and others gadgets Google with work team members, for example.

The features became free to everyone recently. Previously, it was necessary to carry out a subscription plan for the old G Suite to access the tool.

Google’s chat features use Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption, a type of encryption that also protects data end-to-end.

Google Chat is available on Google Play and Apple Store.

Messenger

The last item on the list is not the least popular: in fact, the Messenger is well known among those who use the most popular social network in Brazil.

However, if WhatsApp faces some kind of instability, Messenger may experience the same. That’s because these companies, as well as Instagram, belong to Facebook, and that makes them share the same servers globally.

If this is not the case and the problem only occurs with WhatsApp, however, Messenger will be a good option: integrated with Facebook and mobile contacts, it is possible to exchange text messages, video, share photos and create groups through the application.

End-to-end encryption is a recent Messenger feature and comes after Zuckerberg’s companies came under fire for its criteria for sharing data with each other.

Messenger is available for free on Google Play and Apple Store.