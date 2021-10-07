See where gasoline and ethanol are less (and more) expensive in Minas – Economy

In the week from 9/26 to 10/2, the city in Minas Gerais responsible for the highest price of gasoline offered by a gas station was Patos de Minas, in Alto Paranaba: R$ 6,998 per liter.

Only Sebastio do Paraso, in the South of Minas, and Paracatu, in the Northwest, appear next. ANP inspectors found the liter being sold for R$ 6.799.

The cheapest (or least expensive) gasoline, on the other hand, is in Uberlndia, in Tringulo, where, at a gas station, a liter was sold for R$ 6.079.

In Belo Horizonte, according to the ANP, the most expensive liter of gasoline was sold at R$ 6,299. The lowest price found was R$ 6,129.

Ethanol



The most expensive ethanol can be found at stations in Viosa, in Zona da Mata, at R$5.398 per liter; and Monte Carmelo, in Tringulo, at R$5.399.

Residents of Montes Claros, in the North, find this type of fuel cheaper: R$ 4.399 per liter.

In the capital of Minas Gerais, ethanol was sold at service stations for between R$ 4,637 and R$ 4.899 per liter.

Comparison since January



If the numbers are analyzed since January, the figures are shocking.

Not all cities that were evaluated were now on the list at the time, and the surveys were also not fully resumed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is possible to get an idea.

In Uberlndia, for example, ethanol, which currently has an average price of R$ 4,607, used to cost R$ 3,189 seven months ago.

Contagem, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, had an average price of R$ 3,196. In the last week evaluated by the ANP, the value rose to R$ 4,760