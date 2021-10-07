See where to vaccinate against Covid-19 this Thursday in DF | Federal District

See vaccination posts against Covid opened this Thursday (7) in DF
- First dose for teenagers 12 to 17 years old
Posts for application of doses in young people from 12 to 17 years old, this Thursday (7) — Photo: SES-DF/Reprodução
- First dose for people aged 18 and over
Vaccination stations for people aged 18 or over, this Thursday (7) — Photo: SES-DF/Reprodução
- Booster dose for healthcare professionals
Vaccination stations for health professionals this Thursday (7) — Photo: SES-DF/Reprodução
- Booster dose for seniors over 70 years old
Posts for the application of the booster dose for those aged 70 or over, this Thursday (7) — Photo: SES-DF/Reprodução
- Second dose of CoronaVac
Vaccination stations for the second dose of CoronaVac in DF, this Thursday (7). — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction
- Second dose of AstraZeneca
Vaccination stations for the second dose of AstraZeneca in DF, this Thursday (7). — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction
Posts for the application of the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the DF, this Thursday (7) — Photo: SES-DF/Reprodução
