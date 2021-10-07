See where to vaccinate against Covid-19 this Thursday in DF | Federal District

See vaccination posts against Covid opened this Thursday (7) in DF

  • First dose for teenagers 12 to 17 years old

Posts for application of doses in young people from 12 to 17 years old, this Thursday (7) — Photo: SES-DF/Reprodução

  • First dose for people aged 18 and over

Vaccination stations for people aged 18 or over, this Thursday (7) — Photo: SES-DF/Reprodução

  • Booster dose for healthcare professionals

Vaccination stations for health professionals this Thursday (7) — Photo: SES-DF/Reprodução

  • Booster dose for seniors over 70 years old

Posts for the application of the booster dose for those aged 70 or over, this Thursday (7) — Photo: SES-DF/Reprodução

  • Second dose of CoronaVac

Vaccination stations for the second dose of CoronaVac in DF, this Thursday (7). — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction

  • Second dose of AstraZeneca

Vaccination stations for the second dose of AstraZeneca in DF, this Thursday (7). — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction

Posts for the application of the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the DF, this Thursday (7) — Photo: SES-DF/Reprodução

