See which are the most accepted passports in the world (and what position the Brazilian is in)

RIO – If you have a passport from Japan or Singapore, you will probably have no problems crossing the vast majority of the planet’s borders. This is the conclusion of the 2021 edition of The Henley Passport Index ranking, which organizes the “strength” of travel documents according to the number of countries that holders can visit without the need for visas or other entry permits. Brazil appears in 20th place on the list.

Citizens of Japan and Singapore can enter 192 countries without visas. Soon after, appear Germany and South Korea, which have fully open doors in 191 countries. In third place are Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain, with easy entry in 189 countries.

In 16th position appears the first Latin American in the ranking, Chile, whose travelers can enter 174 countries without a visa. Brazil and Argentina appear in 20th position, each with free entry in 170 national states. As each position can have more than one country, there are actually 44 passports ahead of the Brazilian on the list. Still, it is considered stronger than documents from Mexico (25th place, 154 countries) and Uruguay (28th place, 153 countries), for example.

See the complete list, with the number of countries you can enter without a visa in parentheses:

1 – Japan and Singapore (192)

2 – Germany and South Korea (190)

3 – Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain (189)

4 – Austria and Denmark (188)

5 – France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden (187)

6 – Belgium, New Zealand and Switzerland (186)

7 – Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, Norway, United Kingdom and United States (185)

8 – Australia and Canada (184)

9 – Hungary (183)

10 – Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia (182)

11 – Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia (181)

12 – Iceland (180)

13 – Malaysia (179)

14 – Liechtenstein (178)

15 – Cyprus (176)

16 – Chile, Monaco, Romania, United Arab Emirates (174)

17 – Bulgaria (173)

18 – Croatia (172)

19 – Hong Kong (171)

20 – Brazil and Argentina (170)

21 – San Marino (169)

22 – Andorra (168)

23 – Brunei (166)

24 – Barbados (161)

25 – Israel, Mexico (158)

26 – Saint Kitts and Nevis (157)

27 – Bahamas (155)

28 – Uruguay, Vatican City (153)

29 – Seychelles (152)

30 – Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (151)

31 – Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago (150)

32 – Costa Rica (149)

33 – Mauritius, Saint Lucia (146)

34 – Taiwan (145)

35 – Grenada, Macau (144)

36 – Dominica (143)

37 – Panama, Paraguay (141)

38 – Ukraine (136)

39 – Serbia, Vanuatu (135)

40 – Peru (134)

41 – El Salvador (133)

42 – Guatemala, Honduras (132)

43 – Samoa, Solomon Islands (131)

44 – Colombia, Tonga, Venezuela (129)

45 – Tuvalu (127)

46 – Nicaragua (126)

47 – Northern Macedonia (125)

48 – Kiribati, Montenegro (123)

49 – Marshall Islands (122)

50 – Moldova (120)

51 – Palau Islands (119)

52 – Russia (118)

53 – Micronesia (117)

54 – Bosnia and Herzegovina (116)

55 – Georgia (115)

56 – Albania (113)

57 – Turkey (110)

58 – South Africa (103)

59 – Belize (101)

60 – Qatar (97)

61 – Kuwait (95)

62 – East Timor (93)

63 – Ecuador (91)

64 – Nauru (89)

65 – Fiji (88)

66 – Guyana, Maldives (87)

67 – Botswana (86)

68 – Jamaica (85)

69 – Bahrain (84)

70 – Papua New Guinea (82)

71 – Oman (80)

72 – Bolivia, China, Saudi Arabia, Thailand (79)

73 – Belarus, Namibia (78)

74 – Lesotho, Suriname (77)

75 – eSwatini, Kazakhstan (74)

76 – Malawi (73)

77 – Kenya, Tanzania (72)

78 – Indonesia, Tunisia, Zambia (71)

79 – Dominican Republic (69)

80 – Azerbaijan, Gambia (68)

81 – Uganda (67)

82 – Cape Verde (66)

83 – Philippines, Zimbabwe (65)

84 – Armenia, Ghana (64)

85 – Cuba, Morocco, Sierra Leone (63)

86 – Kyrgyzstan, Mozambique (62)

87 – Benin, Mongolia, Rwanda (61)

88 – São Tomé and Príncipe (60)

89 – Mauritania (59)

90 – Burkina Faso, India, Tajikistan (58)

91 – Gabon (57)

92 – Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Uzbekistan (56)

93 – Equatorial Guinea, Madagascar (55)

94 – Guinea, Mali, Togo (54)

95 – Cambodia, Chad, Comoros Islands, Niger, Vietnam (53)

96 – Algeria, Bhutan, Central African Republic, Guinea-Bissau, Turkmenistan (52)

97 – Burundi, Egypt (51)

98 – Angola, Cameroon, Jordan (50)

99 – Laos, Liberia (49)

100 – Republic of Congo, Haiti (48)

101 – Djibouti (47)

102 – Myanmar (46)

103 – Ethiopia, Nigeria (45)

104 – South Sudan (44)

105 – Eritrea (43)

106 – Democratic Republic of Congo (42)

107 – Iran, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Sudan (41)

108 – Bangladesh, Kosovo, Libya (40)

109 – North Korea (39)

110 – Nepal, Palestinian Territory (37)

111 – Somalia (34)

112 – Yemen (33)

113 – Pakistan (31)

114 – Syria (29)

115 – Iraq (28)

116 – Afghanistan (26)