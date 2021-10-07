Selling could make the world’s richest Newcastle team

England’s Newcastle could become the richest football team in the world. According to the British press, the English club should be sold to the public investment fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF, in English) for 300 million pounds, about R$ 2.2 billion, which will become the owner of 80% of the club.

PIF accumulates a fortune of over 320 billion pounds, more than 10 times that of Nasser Al-Khelaifi, owner of PSG who boasts a fortune of 6.5 billion pounds, and Sheikh Mansour, owner of Manchester City whose fortune it is around 23.2 billion pounds. Currently, PSG and City are the richest clubs in the world.

Negotiations for the purchase of Newcastle were resumed after an agreement between the Saudis and the broadcaster ‘beIN Sports’, holder of the British Championship rights for North Africa and the Middle East. Last year, the Premier League and the British government accused Saudi Arabia of piracy, as the station was unable to operate in the country due to a diplomatic conflict between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Newcastle has been owned by English businessman Mike Ashley since 2017, and currently ranks 19th in the Premier League. If completed, the sale would be another case of sportswashing, which is the use of sport as a way to erase or hide actions that governments do not want to be known by the rest of the world.