Senate defends that STF rejects action to force Alcolumbre to set a hearing in Mendonça | Policy

The Senate Advocacy defended that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) reject an action that tries to force the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) to mark the hearing of André Mendonça, appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro almost four months ago as minister of the Court.

In the document, the lawyers claim that there is no rule that obliges the president of the CCJ, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), to schedule the hearing. And they say that it is not an impediment for an obstruction to occur, since this is “a legitimate political instrument in parliamentary activity and constitutes an important mechanism for negotiating consensus”.

The information provided by the technicians complies with a determination by Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, rapporteur of the case. The minister can issue an individual decision or submit the topic to the plenary – there is no deadline for him to comment.

Senators pressure Alcolumbre for a hearing by André Mendonça

They state that “there is no illicit or abusive omission” on the part of Alcolumbre, since “the power of the agenda has been satisfactorily exercised to deliberate on urgent and unavoidable matters, according to the priority order established by the CCJ Presidency, attentive to social needs “.

In addition, the Senate argues that “the vote to appoint a minister to the Supreme Court deserves to be preceded by a time of political maturity that allows for the galvanization of the opinions of the members of the Senate, especially in light of the scenario of political turmoil”

Senators Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) and Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO) sued the Supreme Court and questioned the conduct of Davi Alcolumbre – who, as president of the CCJ, has resisted scheduling the meeting in Mendonça.

As president of the commission, the senator is responsible for defining the date of the session that will analyze the appointment of president Jair Bolsonaro to occupy the seat of former minister Marco Aurélio Mello – who retired in July.

The analysis of the indication of Mendonça is identified as the most time-consuming. It was made official by the president on July 13th.