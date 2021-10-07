Senators ask for representation against judge who called CPI a ‘circus’

Covid’s vice-president of the CPI, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), today asked for a representation against Judge Elizabeth Machado Louro, of the 2nd Criminal Court of Rio, who, during a squabble in a hearing in the case of the boy Henry, he said that the Court was not the CPI: “This is not going to turn into a circus or debate”.

For Randolfe, the judge’s statement “flagrantly violates the Organic Law of the Judiciary”. “A magistrate cannot express political opinion under any circumstances, party preference under any circumstances, let alone in the course of exercising the magistracy, in a trial,” he declared.

The manifestation of this magistrate in Rio de Janeiro is not an act for nothing, it is an act orchestrated by complicit phalanxes of the crimes that were committed in this pandemic.”

Randolfe Rodrigues, Vice President of CPI at Covid

After reaction, the judge declares herself ‘enthusiast’ of the CPI

Given the repercussions, the judge explained this afternoon that she is an “enthusiast” for Covid’s CPI. The speech was given after the break of the hearing that hears witnesses for the prosecution in the case of the death of the boy Henry.

“I’m a CPI enthusiast. When I have time off, I’m always watching, I really want it to bring a good result to the population,” she said in plenary.

In addition, Elizabeth stated that the senators are “right” in the discussions they take part, but that in the plenary of the Court it is not the same thing.

“I cannot let things fall apart like things do fall apart over there and with good reason, because the people’s representatives are there. (…) The parliamentarians are absolutely right to discuss there, because the parliamentarian speaks,” she said.

Later, during the testimony of delegate Ana Carolina Medeiros, the judge conciliated the beginning of a discussion between Leniel Borel’s lawyer and the defender of Monique Medeiros, mother of the boy Henry.

“Doctor, let me figure this out. If not, you’ve already seen it, right? I’m not going to say that little word to avoid confusion, but it becomes a mess,” he said to Leniel’s lawyer.

Renan says judge offended CPI

The representation against the judge was supported by other senators on the commission.

The CPI rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), said it is “deplorable that a judge hides behind her gown to offend this Parliamentary Inquiry Commission, which, against all kinds of threats, carried out its purpose of investigating the confrontation pandemic in Brazil, clear up this issue and face denial”.

Randolfe argued that the CPI to investigate actions and omissions of the federal government during the pandemic “was the only institution that worked to investigate the crimes”.

The senator argued that, with the close of the work of the CPI, there are people who seek to discredit the commission. “It is not acceptable. Just as we were firm enough to expel even parliamentarians who tried to disrupt the CPI, we cannot accept that they try to disrupt the final work.”

In all, Randolfe made three requests:

Request for information to the Internal Affairs of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro about the magistrate;

Representation against the magistrate to the Internal Affairs of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro;

Representation against the magistrate to the CNJ (National Council of Justice);

May the lady magistrate try to start working, to do the job. There are many militia groups in Rio de Janeiro for them to investigate crimes and put them in jail, instead of making their sessions, yes, the real circus.”

The president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), asked the secretariat of the Committee’s Bureau to take the necessary steps in relation to the requests made by Randolfe about Judge Elizabeth Machado Louro.

In her assessment, the judge “want to compare the animalistic environment there, as a militiaman, with someone who is investigating the deaths of people with the passivity of many others there, especially deniers who made their social networks a real carnival to do with that remedies that proved to have no effect were indicated”.

The CPI heard today, in testimony, the director-president of ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency), Paulo Roberto Vanderlei Rebello Filho, about the agency’s actions in the face of allegations of alleged irregularities practiced by Prevent Senior.

Judge interrupted fight at Henry case hearing

A harsh discussion between the representative of the MP-RJ (Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro) and the defense of Monique Medeiros, mother of the boy Henry Borel, today interrupted the first testimony at the hearing of the process that investigates the death of the 4-year-old child.

Judge Elizabeth raised her voice trying to end the discussion: “This is not the CPI, here we are to hear the witness,” she said, referring to the frequent riots that occurred during Covid’s CPI depositions in the Senate.

As tempers remained high, the judge again warned the prosecutor and the lawyer. “I have nothing to do with this, with your little fights. This is not going to turn into a circus or debate,” he said.

*With reporting by Igor Mello and Lola Ferreira, from UOL, in Rio