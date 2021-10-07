Seniors in space: who are the seniors who have been off Earth?

William Shatner, actor who immortalized Captain James T. Kirk in the original franchise for Star Trek, will soon become the oldest person to go into space. At 90, he will be part of the next launch of Blue Origin, which provides suborbital flights aboard the New Shepard vehicle.

The flight is scheduled to take place on October 12th and Shatner will be accompanied by three other crew members. The mission is expected to last approximately 10 minutes and the crew will be able to experience approximately 3 minutes of the feeling of weightlessness, before starting the return to the ground.

So now I can say something. Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a “rocket man!” 😝🤣 https://t.co/B2jFeXrr6L — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 4, 2021

When the big day arrives, Shatner will take the title of what is currently Wally Funk — the 82-year-old pilot also flew into surborbital space recently with Blue Origin. The milestone is even more impressive if we consider that the World Health Organization considers people between 60 and 74 years old as elderly, while the age of 90 is considered extreme old age by the institution.

But Funk wasn’t the first old woman to be cast off Earth. Other people over 60 have been at the “final frontier” before her. Then meet some seniors who have already traveled on space missions:

Wally Funk — 82 years old

Wally Funk is, for now, the oldest person to go to space (Image: Reproduction/Blue Origin)

Mary Wallace Funk — or just “Wally Funk” as she is known — was born in 1939 and has always been passionate about aviation. In 1961, she volunteered to be part of a program that brought together some airmen to conduct tests and training in hopes of becoming astronauts in the first human spaceflight program ever made in the United States. They passed the same tests as the men at Project Mercury, but in the end, the program was terminated.

Funk didn’t give up and applied to NASA’s new astronaut selection process in 1970, the year the space agency began training women for the role. She was turned down four times and decided to continue in aviation, adding 19,600 flight hours and teaching more than 3,000 students how to fly. Finally, in 2021, she was able to fulfill her dream of going into space: at the age of 82, Funk went into suborbital space aboard Blue Origin’s first commercial manned flight.

John Glenn — 77 years old

Glenn during his last mission (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Born July 18, 1921, John Glenn has made history a few times in his life. The first was in 1959, when he was selected as an astronaut for Project Mercury and became a member of the Mercury Seven group, formed by the first astronauts selected by NASA. At that time, the United States and the Soviet Union were involved in Cold War and Space Race disputes, which were made even more tense by cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin’s orbital flight.

So, on February 20, 1962, Glenn was launched into space aboard the Friendship 7 capsule and orbited Earth three times, becoming the first American to go into space. As early as 1998, at age 77, Glenn made history again by going into space aboard the space shuttle Discovery, serving as a payload specialist and being, to that point, the oldest person ever launched into space. The mission lasted nine days and orbited the Earth 134 times, and he participated in several experiments to test how his body would fare in the microgravity environment.

Franklin Story Musgrave — 61 years old

Musgrave in preparation for the STS-80 mission (Image: Playback/NASA)

Musgrave was born on August 19, 1935 and, throughout his career, has flown missions aboard NASA’s five space shuttles. Its first mission was launched in 1983, with the space shuttle Challenger. During the mission, Musgrave, accompanied by astronaut Don Peterson, performed the first extravehicular activity to test new space suits. Afterwards, the astronaut served again on a Challenger mission and subsequently traveled aboard the space shuttles Discovery, Atlantis and Endeavor.

As early as November 1996, at age 61, he went into space again with the space shuttle Columbia, serving as a mission specialist. He has also served as a capsule communicator on several Skylab station and other space shuttle missions, and has had a number of scientific articles published in areas such as aerospace medicine, exercise physiology, and other subjects. Musgrave retired from NASA in 1997.

Paolo Nespoli — 60 years old

Nespoli on the return of the mission launched in 2017 (Image: Reproduction/ESA – Stephane Corvaja)

Italian Paolo Nespoli was born on April 6, 1957, has a master’s degree in aeronautical and astronautical sciences and is also a veteran of some space flights. In 2007, Nespoli was a mission specialist aboard the space shuttle Discovery and, during his mission, performed some spacewalks and conducted scientific experiments on the ISS. As early as 2008, he was selected for a new space flight, but this time for a longer stay aboard the space laboratory.

The Italian’s third mission was launched on July 28, 2017. That day, Nespoli, aged 60, traveled aboard a Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft bound for the ISS. Over the course of his mission, he completed more than 60 scientific experiments and returned to Earth with a total of 314 days in space, added over three space flights, which earned him the title of second most experienced astronaut in the European Space Agency. He ended his career as an active astronaut in 2018.

Dennis Tito — 60 years old

Tito, left, aboard the ISS (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Born August 8, 1940, Dennis Tito has worked as an engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and has considered himself a space enthusiast since his teens. “My dream was to go into space before I died, and basically the idea came up as a life goal during the time of Yuri Gagarin’s flight,” he said. To do this, Tito began working to make his dream come true and, in 2001, signed a contract with the company Space Adventures to travel to the International Space Station, aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

Despite the objections of space agency officials from several countries, who considered that Tito would not be able to get adequate training to fly in a short period, everything went well. On April 28, 2001, aged 60, Tito went to the orbital station for a six-month stay and, on his return, landed in Kazakhstan. He considers his mission to have had a great impact, which has inspired several spaceflights and activities.

Source: Space.com (1, 2), ESA, NASA, Business Insider