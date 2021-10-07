Ser (SEER3) has a 29% increase in student enrollment in the 3rd quarter

SAO PAULO – Ser Educacional (SEER3) registered an increase of 29.4% in the total enrollment of students in the third quarter, according to a statement this Thursday (7).

As a result, the company reached a total enrollment of 53.1 thousand students in the third quarter, of which 24.1 thousand were from hybrid (on-site) undergraduate courses, whose increase amounted to 31.9%.

The digital education student base surpassed 100 thousand students and reached 103,500 students (+102.7%), while the total student base totaled 240 thousand (+31.9%).

As the company, the numbers presented in the third quarter were records.

In a report to clients, Itaú BBA assessed the result as positive, reflecting the company’s recent actions and the general path of recovery in the education sector.

“The solid uptake numbers in the on-site segment show the first signs of resumption of on-site activities on campuses, and we will follow this trend in the coming months”, wrote Vinicius Figueiredo, Lucca Generali Marquezini and Emerson Vieira, from Itaú BBA.

Around 11:20 am, Ser’s shares advanced 5.47%, quoted at R$ 11.96.

The shares of YDUQS (YDUQ3) and Cogna (COGN3) also followed the movement of the sector’s appreciation, with increases of 5.66% and 2.52%, respectively, being among the highest increases in the Ibovespa, which advanced 0, 37%.

being and the pandemic

According to the company, the hybrid funding numbers were a consequence of the wide acceptance of Ubíqua, a new academic methodology launched in 2021, which has better pedagogical practices.

In addition, the company points out the advance of vaccination against Covid-19 to increase the uptake, as it enables the gradual resumption of in-person activities.

Additionally, the company points out as initiatives that increased the number of students the introduction of new distribution formats and commercial channels, and the standardization of the enrollment calendar for PROUNI and FIES students.

Evasion

In terms of the hybrid (on-site) graduation dropout rate, Ser pointed out that there was a 4.4 pp reduction, to 12.5% ​​in the third quarter of this year, against 17.0% in the same period last year , “which demonstrates that this rate returned to a pre-Covid-19 level”.

In digital graduation, in turn, the dropout rate reached a record level, standing at 8.9%, compared to 18.7% in the third quarter of 2020.

“The improvement in dropout rates is due to the cooling of the effects of the pandemic and its impacts on the daily lives of students, as well as the result of activities implemented by the Company, such as the creation of experience mentors, implementation of the tuition payment plan via credit card and new features for controlling the online presence of students and re-enrollment, among others”, wrote Ser.

