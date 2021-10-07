Serial killer Zodiac is identified more than 50 years later, says group

An independent team of investigators claims they have identified the serial killer known as the Zodiac, the killer in the most famous unsolved case in the US. He would be Gary Francis Poste, a man who was never arrested and died in 2018.

The killer killed five people in the late 1960s in the California region and left a series of cryptic messages for the San Francisco Chronicle. Since then, many people have dedicated themselves to deciphering the messages and trying to solve the case, which has given rise to books, series and movies over the 52 years since the first known death attributed to the Zodiac.

The team that claims to have solved the case is made up of more than 40 detectives, journalists and military personnel. They also credit Poste with a death in Riverside, Southern California, which is not officially linked to the Zodiac. The group calls itself The Case Breakers (in free translation, the case solvers) and has been involved in attempts to solve other famous mysteries, such as the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa.

They claim they got new forensic evidence and photos of Postes – one of them bears scars on Poste’s forehead that match the scars on an outline of the Zodiac, says Fox News.

Another clue would be a deciphered Zodiac card that reveals Poste as the killer. The letters of Poste’s full name have been removed from the letter, revealing an alternate message. “You have to know Gary’s full name to decipher these anagrams,” says Jen Bucholtz, who worked in the Army’s counterintelligence field and is part of the group.

In addition to the Zodiac deaths, they attribute to Poste the death of Cheri Jo Bates, on October 31, 1966, in Riverside, California. Despite being in the same state, it is thousands of miles from the San Francisco area, where the crimes linked to the serial killer took place. Bates, 18, was found dead in an alley at Riverside City College after her father reported she was missing.

Post died in 2018 and was never arrested (Photo: Reproduction)

The following year, a handwritten letter led investigators to suspect a link to the Zodiac. In 2016, police received an anonymous typed letter from someone who admitted to writing the previous letter as a “sick joke”. He claimed to be neither the Zodiac nor the one responsible for killing Cheri Jo Bates.

Currently, the Riverside Police Department says the old cases unit has determined that Cheri Jo Bates’ death is not linked to the Zodiac. “The death of Cheri Jo Bates remains an open investigation and we have no further details,” police said.

The police in Vallejo and the FBI did not respond to the report on the progress of the investigation into the Zodiac. San Francisco police say the case remains under investigation.

The Zodiac killed five people. David Faraday and Betty Lou Jensen were shot dead in their car on December 20, 1968. Darlene Ferrin and Mike Mageau were shot in July 1969 – he survived, she died. Cecelia Shepard and Bryan Hartnell were stabbed beside a lake in September 1969. Again, he survived and she died. In October 1969, taxi driver Paul Stine was shot dead.

Who was Poste?

Named by the group as a serial killer, Poste was an Air Force veteran. For more than four decades, he painted houses in the US afterward.

A former neighbor of his told Fox News that Poste taught her to shoot and that he was a controlling and abusive man with his wife. He was also something of a father figure to the children of friends, being close to several.

The article was unable to contact family members from Poste.