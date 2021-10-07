Serial killer Zodiac killer identified 52 years after first recorded victim – Monet

+



Artistic representation of the Zodiac Killer (Photo: publicity)

The identity of the Zodiac Killer, one of history’s greatest mysteries, was discovered by an independent team of investigators. According to investigators, the serial killer, who operated in the Northern California region in the 1960s and left a series of cryptic messages to the San Francisco Chronicle, was a man named Gary Francis Poste. To the misfortune of justice, the man died in 2018, without ever having been arrested for his crimes.

San Francisco Police Portrait of the Zodiac Killer (Photo: Getty Images)

Poste’s success in evading the Law came not only in the California region, but also in an area located hundreds of kilometers from his “area of ​​operation”, where another murder was discovered that was never linked to the series of deaths with your “signature”.

Portrait of Gary Francis Poste released by the group Case Breakers (Photo: publicity)

According to Fox News, a team of more than 40 detectives, journalists and military intelligence officers formed the so-called Case Breakers, who believe Poste is responsible for a 1966 murder in the southern city of Riverside. Until then, the five crimes connected to the Zodiac Killer would have happened within a ten-month span between 1968 and 1969. In the years that followed, until 1974, he mocked authorities by sending riddles and codes in letters to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The mystery surrounding the killer and the urban legend aura ended up inspiring a number of films, the main one being ‘Zodiac’ (2007), a feature by David Fincher starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo. The production follows Chronicle professionals trying to decipher the riddles that would have been sent by the killer and his private investigation to try to find the criminal.

Robert Downey Jr. and Jake Gyllenhaal in a 2007 Zodiac scene (Photo: Disclosure)

The Case Breakers team reportedly spent years sifting through new forensic evidence and photos from Poste’s darkroom. The team apparently found a photo that had scars on Poste’s forehead that matched the scars from a sketch of the Zodiac. There were also other clues, such as the letters that were deciphered by the team and reinforced the certainty that Poste is, in fact, the criminal. According to Case Breakers, there was a note in which the letters in Poste’s full name were removed to reveal an alternate message. A former Army counterintelligence agent and staff member revealed that Gary’s full name was the key to deciphering the riddles. “I don’t think there is any other way for anyone to find out,” he concluded.