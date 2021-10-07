Seven hits game: see what changed Corinthians’ level in the Brazilian Championship | corinthians

After starting Brasileirão as a candidate to fight for intermediate positions in the table (even in the fight against relegation, in the view of some analysts), Corinthians changed its level.

He lined up ten games without losing in the competition and is now fighting point-to-point with the teams in the front for a direct berth in the 2022 Libertadores. He has already moved up to fifth, two points behind the G-4 and four behind the vice-leader.

But what made Timon evolve so much? Below, the ge listed seven reasons that made the team grow:

It’s impossible not to relate Timon’s growth to the hiring of high-level players. Giuliano was in the ten undefeated games, Renato Augusto in eight, Róger Guedes in six and, more recently, Willian played in four consecutive games.

Of the 37 points the team has in the table, 17 were won in the first 14 rounds, while the other 20 came in the ten post-reinforcement rounds. The average of goals also increased: there were 15 goals in the last ten games, an average of 1.5 per game. Before, 12 out of 14 games, an average of 0.85.

Of the quartet, Róger Guedes draws attention for four goals in six matches. Renato, with two goals, and Giuliano, with one goal and three assists, also stand out.

Willian and Renato Augusto, smiling, at Corinthians training

Corinthians’ good numbers as a visitor are fundamental for Corinthians’ good campaign. Of the 37 points, 21 were accumulated in away games. There are five wins, six draws and only one defeat, for Fortaleza. In the most recent game, Timão made it 2-2 against Bragantino.

At home, there are 16 points won, with four wins, four draws and four defeats. With the return of the fans, the expectation is that the team will be able to accumulate more points as home team.

Sylvinho premiered on May 30th. After four months of work, the coach achieved something very difficult when it comes to Brazilian football: having time to work.

Between the game against Fortaleza, on July 11th, and the draw in Bragança Paulista, on October 2nd, the coach had 12 full weeks to train at CT, implement his ideas and seek reinforcements with older players. .

Now, however, the calendar will start to tighten. The difference between the last two games was just three days. The free time before, however, was the result of early eliminations in the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana.

Sylvinho at Corinthians training

In a year when they decided to bet a lot on the base players, Timão found great values ​​in the defender João Victor, absolute holder alongside Gil; in forward Adson, who made a good streak in the starting lineup until he got injured; and with striker Gabriel Pereira, featured as a starter in the last five games.

Roni, before getting injured, also played important roles in the team. Other names like Lucas Piton, Du Queiroz, Vitinho and Xavier seek space in the group.

Corinthians x Bahia: Gabriel Pereira was one of the highlights

Cantillo’s entry into midfield, which also includes Renato Augusto and Giuliano, did not leave the team vulnerable. Quite the opposite: with collective donation, the three players are able to participate in both the defensive and the offensive phases of the team, starting the plays from the defense field. The Colombian replaced Gabriel in the last three games and became the owner of the position.

Cantillo celebrates Corinthians goal against Bahia

Corinthians was coming off three straight draws when it received the vice-leader Palmeiras at the Neo Química Arena on September 25th. The 2-1 victory over their biggest rivals, with two goals from Róger Guedes, changed the team’s level, gave Sylvinho morale and increased the confidence of the squad.

Corinthians players celebrate Roger Guedes' goal

The Corinthians board did not listen to the heavy criticism against Sylvinho on social networks. With numbers below average at the beginning of the Brasileirão, mainly with games at home, the coach won a virtual lynching, but was supported and maintained by the direction.

Before Dérby, ge published that Duílio Monteiro Alves, Roberto de Andrade and Alessandro Nunes evaluated the work as good because of the way it was conducted within the CT and trusted that, with time and the adaptation of reinforcements, the results would appear.

Alessandro Nunes and Duílio Monteira Alves on the pitch at the Corinthians Arena