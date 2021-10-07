Share of Chinese company Evergrande shareholder soars 32% after announcement of delisting

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The shares of Chinese Estates Holdings, former majority shareholder of the developer Evergrande, soared 31.72% in the market this Thursday (7) to 3.82 Hong Kong dollars, after the announcement of a Public Offering of Acquisition (OPA) of company shares.

Managed by the family of billionaire Joseph Lau, who owns 75% of the capital, the company offered to buy the minority shareholders’ stakes for 4 HK dollars each, which equates to a total of 1.91 billion Hong Kong dollars. Kong (or $245 million) and at a 38% premium over the price before this session.

“Directors are cautious and concerned about the recent development of the China Evergrande Group, including certain disclosures made by the China Evergrande Group about its liquidity,” the managers justified.

This move tries to shield Chinese Estates Holdings from the crisis of Evergrande, one of the largest companies in the Chinese real estate sector, and which is facing serious difficulties to pay for a debt of US$ 300 billion.

Chinese Estates shares were down 42 percent for the year before trading on Sept. 29 amid investor concerns over the company’s investment in Evergrande.

According to management, going public would reduce the costs needed to keep the company listed and could bring greater flexibility to implement long-term business strategies.

Chinese Estates also has investments in the Kaisa Group, whose shares have also declined in recent months amid fears over the liquidity of the Chinese property sector.

Joseph Lau resigned as president of Chinese Estates in 2014 after being convicted of bribery and money laundering in Macau’s casinos.

Analyst at Clear presents detailed plan to start building a daily income using the Stock Exchange. Sign up for free.

Related