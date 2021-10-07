‘Since you continue with this bullshit’

And it follows the exchange of barbs between Romário and Edmundo on social networks.

It all started last Tuesday, when “Animal” granted an interview to podcast “Intelligence Ltd” and detonated the “Baixinho”, calling the ex-partner a Vasco, Flamengo and Brazilian Team of ”conceited” and ”egocentric”, revealed details about the eternal rivalry between the two.

On the fourth, in turn, Romário rebutted the statements and spoke out against Edmundo.

”I’m already 55 years old. For me, this is over. It was a thing of age, there comes a time when you have to look ahead and forget what happened. Unfortunately, he still has this silly jealousy. This is bullshit. It’s a c…”, said the current senator, in an interview with UOL.

On this farm, when it was already imagined that the temperature would decrease, the “Baixinho” added even more wood to the fire.

Edmundo and Romario for Vasco in the 2000 Club World Cup final Shaun Botterill/Allsport/Getty Images

In your Instagram, Romário posted a famous report from TV Globo, made in the early 2000s, in which he calls Edmundo a “court jester”, taking the opportunity to provoke even more.

“I’m already 55 years old and, for me, everything’s been all right and resolved for a long time. But, since you’re still with this bullshit, take this one”, shot “Baixinho”, in a clear message to “Animal”.

The old feud between the legendary forwards goes back to the time when they played together for Vasco, in the early 2000s, and had a bad relationship.

During the period, despite having made an excellent double offensive, the two hated each other off the field, frequently using the press to exchange barbs.