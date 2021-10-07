‘Since you continue with this bullshit’

The barbs between Romário and Edmundo continue. Baixinho provoked Animal, today, with a TBT post (“Thursday of the past”) on Instagram. The former shirt 11 published an old report about the rivalry with the also former striker at the time they played together for Vasco.

“I’m already 55 years old and, for me, everything has been fixed and resolved for a long time, but since this bullshit continues, take this TBT”, wrote Romário.

This week’s confusion began when Edmundo called Romário “vainful” and “egocentric”, in an interview with the podcast Inteligência Ltda.

The former Band commentator recalled the controversial episode involving Vasco’s captain’s armband. In the early 2000s, Edmundo lost the position of team leader to Romário and mocked him by calling him “prince”, being later rebuked by his attacking partner as a “fool”.

After Animal’s interview, Baixinho reacted to the comment and needled his former teammate in the column by Marluci Martins, from UOL.

“I’m already 55 years old. For me, that’s over. It was a thing of age, and there comes a time when you have to look forward and forget about what happened. Unfortunately, he’s still this silly jealousy. That’s bullshit. It’s an asshole thing. Asshole,” replied Romário.