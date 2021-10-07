Small businesses must redeem their email and website to reduce their dependence on Facebook – 10/06/2021 – Market

The breakdown in Facebook services on Monday (4) showed the dependence of many companies, especially small businesses, in relation to the company’s social networks.

ABComm (Brazilian Association of Electronic Commerce) calculates that the sector has lost R$ 6.6 million with the drop in services for about six hours. The amount is equivalent to 2% of the average daily invoicing of ecommerce, says Maurício Salvador, president of the entity.

According to the director, companies suffered because they received fewer orders, as many of the customers arrive through social networks, and had a great loss of quality in customer service, as the use of WhatsApp for the function is on the rise.

Salvador believes that there is still no way to replace WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook properly. “It’s a very big pillar of the internet, along with Google. The best plan B is to switch to using email to communicate to customers about the status of orders,” he says.

Guilherme Lui, a consultant at Sebrae-SP, says that the dependence on WhatsApp was accentuated because of the pandemic and its impulse to online commerce.

The expert warns about the risk of using WhatsApp as the only tool to register customers.

“Saving the customer’s number on WhatsApp is not registering customers. She needs to have the email, the address, basic information to make new sales”, he says.

Lui also cites as important tools for the company to be found on Facebook breakdown days the registration on Google My Business, which makes the company’s address and telephone number easy to find in the search system, and also the use of Telegram.

He also says that small business owners often don’t have websites, as they consider them to be more complex to maintain. In doing so, they miss out on an important alternative channel to lessen their dependence on Facebook.

Arnaldo Thomaz Neto, 48, from La Bela Torta, a handcrafted pie company, estimates that he lost 30% of sales this Monday (4) because of the fall of WhatsApp, his main sales channel. The company also postponed the launch of a promotional campaign on social media.

“I have customers who order every Monday. For some, we were able to call and keep the order, but many said they will leave it to buy next week,” he says.

Despite the challenges faced, the businessman says that WhatsApp continues to be the best channel for his company, due to the agility it gives to interacting with customers.

Elen Milek, businesswoman and professor of entrepreneurship for women, says that she even thought about reformulating her work format, in which classes and activities take place virtually, because of the scare she had with the fall of the networks.

A year and a half ago, she started to work exclusively from the internet, using Instagram as a means of dissemination, because of the pandemic, which made her suspend the activities of her event and training companies. “The first thing I thought was that I would have to reinvent myself again, rent a little room to start teaching,” he says.

The situation made her cancel the publication of a series of videos and stories that were prepared and, in their planning, would lead to a large volume of interaction with students and interested parties. In the end, he took a day off.

Milek says that the experience made her realize that it is necessary to expand her presence in other networks, especially Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. She also realized the importance of her 3,000 customer email list and her website.

The crash also affected startups dependent on social media.

Rafael Gianesini, partner at Cidadania4u, which helps customers obtain European citizenship, says that his company’s service starts with WhatsApp, from interactions with customers and a chatbot (robot) that already asks for information and checks if the interested party really has the right you seek.

“Our specialists tried to go to Telegram, but most of our customers weren’t there. It was a day with very few customers, we were sold,” he says.

Gianesini says that the company is considering adopting other interaction channels, but says that, as much as there are other good tools, their little adoption by customers limits their potential.

“I think the Telegram is amazing, it could do a lot. But the public isn’t there. It’s no use being there and our client isn’t.”

Ingrid Barth, vice president of ABStartups (Brazilian Association of Startups), says the impact on the segment was huge.

For her, there are few alternatives to replace social networks to gain customers and relate to them, but, like other experts, she suggests paying attention to the use of email. “You can’t base your entire business model on platforms you don’t have control over, even if they’re sensational,” he says.

Nelson Tranquez Junior, president of the Confederation of Store Managers of Bom Retiro, in São Paulo, says that WhatsApp is also a fundamental channel for clothing wholesale. The tool has gained space for distribution of catalogs and sales in recent years, as customers who came to buy in the region reduced their travels because of the country’s economic difficulties.

Junior says that, with the fall of the system, the day ended up being weak in sales. On the other hand, he says he believes that the business lost by the sector can be recovered throughout the week.