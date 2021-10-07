Sobis, from Cruzeiro, provokes the Atltico: ‘If I play, I’ll have more titles’

Sobis guaranteed that he will end his career at the end of the year (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) the attacker



Rafael Sobis



, of

cruise

, provoked the greatest celestial rival, the

athletic

. In an interview with ‘Camisa 21’ on



Youtube



, he said that it is better for the Fox fan to go through three difficult years than through 98 complicated years as the Rooster supposedly lived.

“As much as Cruzeiro is going through these problems, I even say to the fans when they come sad: ‘Wow, do you want to change teams? Do you want to be suffering for three years or do you want to be 98?’ more titles than the supposed rival. I just don’t have more Mineiro, because I didn’t play more Mineiros,” said the forward.

Sobis said he was surprised by Cruzeiro’s crisis when he accepted the return to the celestial team, in 2020. “I didn’t think twice, I felt compelled to return, and I talked to the people from Cear. They understood right away, I was so happy. pure, so true that people accepted it without any problem, I was very happy at the club. After I arrived here at Cruzeiro, I saw that the thing was much lower than I imagined, but I would do it again a thousand times if possible.”

The 36-year-old striker said he would end his career at the end of the year. “December, I hardly change my mind, only if it’s something I can’t deny, at the level of someone saying: ‘You’re stupid if you deny this,'” he said.