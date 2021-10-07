Sources reveal that Lucas Castellani is not the heir of a rich family

It was revealed this Wednesday (6), in Léo Dias’ column, that Lucas Castellani, a 22-year-old influencer, may not have the wealthy family history he always claimed to have. The young man, who in theory would be the heir of a wealthy family with technology businesses and wineries in Tuscany, may have his real origins in a simple family in the interior of Belo Horizonte.

According to the investigation, his mother lives in a simple house in Belo Horizonte. Currently, she works as a caregiver for an elderly person and leads a frugal lifestyle, far from what he has always claimed and shown on the internet.

The supposed royal family of Lucas Batista de Oliveira, his real name, tried to hide the link with the influencer for fear of reprisals. “We’re not talking about the same Lucas. That’s not my brother,” says Thaís, Lucas’s half-sister. But according to a survey, she was the first to make the association between her brother’s Christian name and the pseudonym he created.

According to sources, the real family is in distress. “He touched his sister’s terror and she was scared! She was afraid of harming him and exposing her mother”, says one of the accounts. “Until the kidnapping and death he told her (his sister) it could happen.”

Lucas is known for postings in high luxury scenarios, besides he always affirms his wealthy origins. “He didn’t come from a rich family, because we were never rich! We don’t have much contact! He only contacts us when he needs something or when my mother asks for something, to send her some money. Sometimes he commands, right?” says the half-sister.

Lucas has already started to be called the “heir of Taubaté” on social networks, in reference to Pregnant Taubaté, who pretended to be pregnant with quadruplets in 2012.

