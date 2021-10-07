Soybeans: Chicago closes in the red, but the dollar still has room for support…

During the trading session this Wednesday (6), soybean futures traded on the Chicago Board of Trade even lost more than 10 points in the most traded positions, however, they ended the work with lows of just over 8. Thus, the contract November/21 closed the day with US$ 12.42 and May/22 with US$ 12.71, after testing respective lows of US4 12.39 and US$ 12.68 per bushel. Corn and soybean oil prices were also in the red.

On the other hand, with the dollar closing at R$ 5.49 this Wednesday, accumulating another session of highs – even more modest this Wednesday – soy prices rose in the interior of Brazil. Some squares registered gains of up to 1.78%, as was the case of Castro, in Paraná, where the indicative was R$ 172.00 per bag. In Amambai, Mato Grosso do Sul, an increase of 1.90% to R$ 161.00.

References in the physical market continue to find support not only in the exchange rate, but also in the premiums that are still high for the rest of the soybean from the old crop. Where prices did not rise, they remained stable, as is also the case with ports. In Paranaguá, BRL 172.00 for spot and BRL 166.00 for new crop soybeans. At the Rio Grande terminal, R$ 170.00 and R$ 164.00, respectively, and R$ 178.00 per bag at the Santos terminal for October.

Despite good prices, new deals with Brazilian soybeans are still somewhat scarce, with a slower pace of commercialization. As analysts and market consultants explain, there is a certain amount of caution and even reticence among Brazilian producers at the moment, who seek to understand what the real trajectory of prices will be from the current moment.

Thus, the more focused focus of national soy producers remains on the planting work – already completed in about 4% of the area -, with attention still divided over the concern with the compromised supply and the delayed delivery of inputs in some regions of the country .

CHICAGO BAG

In Chicago, part of the pressure on oilseed futures came from the macroeconomic scenario. The day was one of risk aversion in international markets, with close attention to all the problems and threats caused by the energy crisis. “Expensive energy can bring a movement of recession”, explains market analyst Eduardo Vanin, from Agrinvest Commodities.

This Wednesday, not only commodities, but stock exchanges and other assets around the world, retreat. In Japan, the Nikkei Index hit its lows in six weeks. In Europe and the US, stocks also closed down on fears of global inflation and the question, for the United States, about the country’s public debt.

Oil futures lost more than 2% between Brent and WTI and natural gas more than 9%, after rising nearly 10% in the previous session. Low in energy, low also among vegetable oils. The rise in the dollar index was 0.5%.

Among the fundamentals of soybeans, the time is also of pressure with the good advance of the American harvest and the Brazilian planting. The USA already has more than 30% of the harvested area, the productivity indices are within the average.