Soybeans deepen lows in Chicago on a day of risk aversion and losses…

Soy futures again retreated on the Chicago Stock Exchange in the early afternoon of Wednesday (6). The market started the day with slight losses, however, around 1:20 pm (Eastern time), prices dropped between 7.25 and 7.50 points in the main maturities, with November/21 returning to US$ 12.42 and the May/22 for $12.72 per bushel.

The day is one of risk aversion in international markets, with close attention to all the problems and threats caused by the energy crisis. “Expensive energy can bring a movement of recession”, explains market analyst Eduardo Vanin, from Agrinvest Commodities.

This Wednesday, not only commodities, but stock exchanges and other assets around the world, retreat. In Japan, the Nikkei Index hit its lows in six weeks. On the other hand, the dollar index presented a high of 0.57%, with investors migrating from more sensitive assets to safer ones, as is the case of the American currency, which pulls the dollar index.

The tables below, from the CME Group, show the behavior of the markets and almost all are in the red, with the exception of wheat, cattle and soybean meal on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Thus, also around 1:40 pm, oil futures lost more than 2% and natural gas, more than 9%. Low in energy, low also among vegetable oils. On the Chicago Board of Trade, the derivative yielded more than 1.3%, taking the December contract to 60.30 cents of the dollar per pound.

Among the fundamentals of soybeans, the time is also of pressure with the good advance of the American harvest and the Brazilian planting. The USA already has more than 30% of the harvested area, the productivity indexes are within the average, while just over 4% of the estimated area for the oilseed has already been sown, according to estimates by private consultants.