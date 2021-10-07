SP reaches 60% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

SP index exceeds 55% of the United States and 52% of the average of the 50 countries on the European continent

Governor João Doria announced this Wednesday (6) that the State of São Paulo today reaches 60% of the population fully immunized against COVID-19, surpassing the rates in the United States and Europe. São Paulo also leads the ranking of coverage with a complete vaccination schedule among all federative units.

“According to data from the platform ‘Our World in Data’ at the University of Oxford, England, which measures vaccination rates around the world, the rate of 60% in São Paulo is higher than 55% in the United States and 52% in the general average of the 50 countries of the European continent”, affirmed Doria.

São Paulo has already surpassed vaccine coverage percentages in the European continent and in at least five countries – the United States, Australia, Argentina, Russia and Mexico.

In the next few hours, the State of São Paulo should reach 60% of the total population with a complete immunization scheme. According to data available for public consultation on the Vacinometer (https://vacinaja.sp.gov.br/), at 1:49 pm today, coverage was already at 59.73%, equivalent to 27.6 million people with guaranteed protection. Throughout the campaign, more than 65.5 million doses have been applied, totaling 37 million first dose, 26.4 million second and 1.15 million single dose. 806.1 thousand additional doses have also been administered.

“The state works for people to take their second dose. Yesterday we had studies by Fiocruz and the Emílio Ribas Institute that show that there is more hospitalization for people who have not taken any dose and also those who have not taken the second dose”, highlighted the general coordinator of the State Immunization Plan (PEI), Regiane de Paula .

The current coverage of the State of São Paulo is almost double that of Russia (29%), 24 percentage points more than Mexico (35%) and 13 points higher than that of the Australian territory (46%). It is also at least seven percentage points ahead of Argentina and the entire European continent, in addition to four points above the US indicator, according to the “Our World in Data” platform.

In Brazil, São Paulo leads the states with the best performance in terms of complete vaccination coverage. Next, Mato Grosso do Sul has 58.7%. In relation to Rio Grande do Sul, São Paulo is about ten percentage points ahead. The other seven states that lead the top ten positions in the ranking have coverage ranging from 41% to 46%, namely: Paraná, Espírito Santo, Santa Catarina, Ceará, Rio de Janeiro, Distrito Federal and Rio Grande do Norte. The information on these percentages comes from the Consortium of press vehicles based on data from the State Health Departments.

The summary with the information announced by the Government of São Paulo is available on the page

https://issuu.com/governosp/docs/apresenta_o_vacina_o_sp_b384d62124f1fa.