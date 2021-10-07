SP surpasses US and Europe with 60% of population fully vaccinated against covid-19 | Brazil

the state of Saint Paul the arrived to 60% of the population fully vaccinated against covid-19 , overcoming the percentage of immunized U.S and of the Europe . In addition, close to 99% of people aged 18 and over received at least the first dose of immunizing against new coronavirus .

During a press conference this Wednesday (6), the governor João Doria (PSDB) drew attention to this comparison.

“According to data from the Our World in Data platform, from Oxford University, in England, which measures vaccination rates around the world, the rate of 60% that São Paulo reached yesterday exceeds the 55% in the United States and 52% of the overall average of the 50 countries on the European continent,” said Doria.

So far, around 65 million doses of the vaccine against covid-19 have been applied in the State of São Paulo, 36.8 million from the first dose and 26.2 million from the second. Approximately 1.1 million people from São Paulo have taken the single dose immunizing agent and 734,000 have already received the additional dose.

The announcement was made at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, in the west side of São Paulo. During the event, the governor also dealt with containment measures The dissemination of virus.

On the occasion, the nurse Monica Calazans, who in January became the first Brazilian to take the vaccine against covid-19 in the country, and the Secretary of Health Jean Gorinchteyn took the additional dose of the immunizing agent. Calazans was also responsible for applying the vaccine to Governor João Doria, in May this year.

The state administration said that, in the last week, 72% of the cities in the state, or 467 municipalities, did not die from the disease.

“The result reflects the positive impact of the advance of vaccination in São Paulo, which took the lead in the ranking as the state with the most vaccines in Brazil,” said Doria.

1 of 1 Vaccination against covid-19 in São Paulo — Photo: City Hall of São Paulo Covid-19 vaccination in São Paulo — Photo: City Hall of São Paulo

The governor also announced that the state broke the record for the administration of booster doses with the start of vaccination of health professionals on Monday (4).

Until then, only people over 70 years of age were receiving the booster. On the same day, the campaign for people aged 60 to 69 also began.

To receive the vaccine, the professional must have completed the vaccination cycle and have taken the last dose for at least six months.