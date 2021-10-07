Spain beat Italy and are in the final; see how it went

Spain beat Italy 2-1 today and are in the League of Nations final. In the rematch after the Euro Cup semifinal, which ended with an Italian victory on penalties, Luis Enrique’s team got the better of it and broke the 37-game unbeaten run by Roberto Mancini’s team. Ferrán Torres, 21 years old from Manchester City, was the star of the night with two goals scored. Pellegrini declined to the owners of the house.

Azzurra’s invincible series began on October 10, 2018, just five months after Mancini took over as coach. In all, there were 28 wins and nine draws between the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Euro Cup, friendlies and League of Nations.

With the result, Spain will attempt their first title in the competition. Now, “Fúria” awaits the result of the other semifinal between France and Belgium, which takes place tomorrow, at 15:45 (GMT) and will define who will be their opponents in the decision.

The grand final takes place on Sunday (10), at 3:45 pm (GMT), at the San Siro. Hours earlier, at 10 am (GMT), Italy and the loser of the other semi will compete for third place, in Turin.

visitor surprise

The match started very intense at the San Siro, both teams left for the game and had a well-balanced start to the first half. On minute 16, Ferrán Torres opened the scoring for the visitors. In a well-organized counterattack by ‘Furia’, defender Bastoni ‘blew’ the intercept and shirt 11 shook Donnarumma’s goals.

Italy had opportunities to make everything the same in the final stretch of the first half, but Unai Simón made good saves and had luck in some bids to finish the first stage with an advantage on the scoreboard.

cold water bath

41 minutes into the first half, captain Bonucci took the second yellow card after a high-armed tackle on Sergio Busquets and was sent off. The first warning was due to a complaint.

Moments before the end of the first stage, Ferrán returned to balance the nets. In another play on the left side, the center forward took advantage of the cross and hit Donnarumma’s counterfoot, leaving Spain in a positive lead for the second half.

Tiki-Taka On!

With one more player, Spain returned to the second half knowing how to manage the result. With that, the Spanish youngsters used their advantage on the scoreboard and numerical to touch the ball and involve the hosts.

Before the 40th minute, Italy ‘set fire’ to the game with a goal from Pellegrini. Yeremi Pino backed down badly for Pau Torres, Chiesa set up the counterattack and left his friend in easy conditions to score. Even with the pressure in the final minutes, Furia managed to hold the result and secure a place in the final.