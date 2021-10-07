Species of Tardigrade, ‘Sturdiest Creature on the Planet’, Found in 16 Million Years Old Amber | Science

A research led by a researcher at Harvard University, USA, described this week the discovery of a tardigrade trapped in a piece of amber dated 16 million years ago. The discovery of one of these fossilized animals is considered extremely rare.

Tardigrades are microscopic animals known as “water bears”. They are creatures less than a millimeter in length that can survive temperatures of 150ºC and frozen to near absolute zero.

According to the researchers, the fossil would be only the third one described in a scientific study. The finding was described in the journal “Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences”, and shows the species named Paradoryphoribius chronocaribbeus found in the Dominican Republic.

“The discovery of a fossil tardigrade is really a once-in-a-generation event,” said Phil Barden, lead researcher on the study.

In previous studies, scientists have found that tardigrades have what appears to be a kind of superpower. When they dehydrate, they retract their head and eight legs, curl into a small ball, and go into a deep state of suspended animation that looks a lot like death.

They lose almost all the water in their bodies — and their metabolism slows to 0.01% of the normal rate. And there’s more: when they’re active, they’re capable of withstanding temperatures of up to 150 degrees above and below zero.