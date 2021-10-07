Sport beats Juventude, surpasses Grêmio, and fights for relegation in the Brasileirão

Despite off-field problems, with changes in the president and in the entire football department, Sport managed to pack the second victory in a row to breathe against the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship. On Wednesday night, the Pernambuco team won by 3-1 the Juventude, in a direct duel for the lower part of the table, at Arena Pernambuco.

José Welison, Mikael and Chico did it for the home team, while Paulinho Boia cashed. With the result, Sport reached 23 points, but has not yet left the relegation zone. On the other hand, in ups and downs within the competition, Juventude reached two matches without winning and appears with 27 points.

The first half started well studied, with the two teams exchanging passes in midfield and trying to reach the opponent’s goal with danger, but there were few clear chances. Even so, Sport came out ahead in the first stage. On minute 35, Everaldo crossed in the area and José Wilisson appeared free to deflect to the back of the net.

The second goal came right at the beginning of the second stage. On minute three, José Wilisson himself advanced at speed, opened up space in the defense and found Mikael who hit the goalkeeper’s exit to increase Sport’s advantage.

Juventude even tried to respond and kicked a ball off the crossbar, but it was the hosts who continued to take advantage of their chances and it didn’t take long for the third to come out. At 23, Sander took a free kick in the area and Chico got ahead of the defenders to test for the back of the net.

From then on, the pace of the match dropped a little and Juventude only took a penalty at the end. At 34, Michel was knocked down in the area and Paulinho Boia was charged. With tranquility, the forward hit the opposite corner of the goalkeeper and closed the score 3-1.

The teams return to the field next Saturday to dispute the 25th round of the Brasileirão. At 4:30 pm, Sport plays once again at Arena Pernambuco and receives Corinthians. A little later, at 9 pm, Juventude face América-MG, at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul.





See too