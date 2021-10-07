STAR ATLAS and POLIS: the tokens of the game developed on Solana’s blockchain

After the success of Axie Infinity (AXS), several games began to appear in the same format as blockchain games and have attracted the attention of both gamers and investors in the cryptocurrency market. These games are called play–I’m–earn and makes it possible for players to earn financial benefits while playing and having fun.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that games have been quite profitable and, therefore, in 2021, the gaming profession began to be seen with different eyes, due to the high valuations of game tokens.

In this scenario, the Star Atlas (ATLAS) it’s the Star Atlas DAO (POLIS), which are the tokens of a game developed within the Solana (SOL) ecosystem.

Both tokens have appreciated significantly since their launch on international brokerage FTX. POLIS reached its maximum price in September, worth US$19.23, however, its value dropped significantly, at this moment worth something around US$6.

Meanwhile, ATLAS is worth US$0.08, but has peaked at US$0.27.

Star Atlas

The difference between the two tokens follows the same logic as the difference from AXS to Axir Infinity’s SLP.

ATLAS will be used as a reward for players. POLIS, on the other hand, is considered a governance cryptocurrency, which guarantees its holders the possibility of voting and influencing game decisions, referring to the concept of decentralized governance.

A peculiarity that has drawn a lot of players’ attention is the designer and the technology used, which was noticeable in the launch of the official trailer in August with a quality visual identity, typical of cinematographic images. The game has a space and futuristic theme, and its story takes place in the year 2620.

To join the game, participants are required to purchase a ship and the opening of sales took place on the first of September. Therefore, an initial investment is required to play. There are different types of ships at different prices.

An attractive feature of Star Atlas is that players will be able to sell the items they’ve earned in reward format on and off the game’s platform. In other words, they will be able to profit from sales of the items in any marketplace, as long as it is compatible with Solana’s blockchain.

Furthermore, another lucrative point is that players have the option of staking their tokens through the decentralized Serum broker.

Remember that the game in question is also an NFT, a sub-niche that also attracted a lot of attention during 2021 in the crypto market. Some gamers and investors are excited about the Star Atlas game and consider it a big news and a potential project for months and years to come.