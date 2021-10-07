State Government expands number and offer 25 thousand mammograms during Pink October

The initial goal of the Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) to offer 14 000 mammography exams in the capital and interior was surpassed in less than three days. “The awareness campaign and early detection of breast cancer exceeded our expectations, so much so that we have already scheduled more than 25,000 exams and there are almost no vacancies available in the capital, even though the number of daily exams has been increased”, says the secretary of the Bahia Health, Tereza Paim.

In the last decade, this itinerant strategy has been in 417 municipalities, having performed more than 800,000 bilateral mammograms and 62,000 ultrasounds. “Care for women’s health should take place all year round, not just in October. Municipalities must also offer exams throughout the year, because of the 179 mammography devices available in the SUS here in the state, most of them are in municipal units or contracted by city halls”, explains Jucelia Nascimento, director of the screening program at Sesab.

The exams are performed on women aged 40 to 69 years, with a time previously scheduled on the Internet, in order to avoid queues and crowding in attendance. In the capital of Bahia, mammograms are being offered in mobile units and at the State Oncology Center (Cican). “The good news is that we are in contact with the Irmã Dulce Social Works and the Women’s Hospital so that they can, this month, provide mammography exams on weekends or at extended hours and thus reach even more women,” he says. Governor Rui Costa.

Inland, the 21 Regional Health Polyclinics have offered tests, with scheduling from health posts or Municipal Health Departments. Estimates from the National Cancer Institute (Inca) indicate that in 2021 66,280 new cases of cancer will be detected in the country and in Bahia, 3,460. “The leading cause of cancer death among women is breast cancer and early diagnosis can lead to a cure in 90% of cases. In addition, when discovered early, one can avoid the surgical procedure of removing the breast completely or even avoid complementary procedures such as chemotherapy or radiotherapy, increasing the survival of these patients and reducing morbidity”, warns secretary Tereza Paim.

For women with a positive diagnosis, surgical, chemotherapy or radiotherapy treatment will be carried out in highly complex oncology units in the Sesab service network.

Breast cancer

According to information from the National Cancer Institute (Inca), breast cancer is a disease caused by the disordered multiplication of breast cells. This process generates abnormal cells that multiply, forming a tumor. There are several types of breast cancer, so the disease can evolve in different ways. Some types develop rapidly, while others grow more slowly. These different behaviors are due to the characteristics of each tumor.

Multiple factors are involved in the etiology of breast cancer, as the INCA specialists explain, among them are: age at first menstruation (under 12 years); menopause after age 55; women who never became pregnant or never had children (nulliparity); first pregnancy after age 30; use of some contraceptives and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in menopause, especially if for a prolonged period; exposure to ionizing radiation; consumption of alcoholic beverages; high calorie diets; sedentary lifestyle and genetic predisposition.

Doctors currently recommend identifying the disease in its early stages through early detection strategies, based on screening and early diagnosis actions. Biennial mammography for women in the established age group is the indicated screening strategy, while early diagnosis is formed by the tripod: population alert to suspicious signs and symptoms; health professionals trained to assess suspected cases; and health systems and services prepared to ensure timely and quality diagnostic confirmation.

The treatment of breast cancer depends on the stage the disease is in and the type of tumor. It may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and biological therapy (target therapy). When the disease is diagnosed early, treatment has the greatest curative potential. If the disease already has metastases (when the cancer has spread to other organs), treatment seeks to prolong survival and improve quality of life.